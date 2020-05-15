The Jonas Brothers Say Quarantining With Their Wives Has Been ‘Rewarding’

The Jonas Brothers recently opened up about their lives in quarantine with their spouses. The brothers spoke with SiriusXM Hits 1 The Morning Mashup about what it’s been like staying at home with their wives and children for the past few weeks.

Kevin Jonas was the first to speak about his home situation and said he is having a great time with his wife, Danielle, and their kids, Alena, 6, and Valentina, 3, in light of the health crisis. He also added the family hasn’t had any run-ins with one another since the pandemic began.

“I feel like this time has been really rewarding, to be able to spend with the family,” Kevin shared on the morning show. “We’ve actually been getting on very well, so I’m happy with that.”

Joe Jonas also shared that he and his wife, Sophie Turner, are enjoying their time in quarantine. The couple is reportedly expecting their first child together, and Joe admitted neither of them needs to spend the entire day together while they’re under the same roof.

He also credited the quarantine for allowing them to connect more within their marriage. After tying the knot on May 1, 2019, Joe said the couple rarely had time to spend at home due to their hectic schedules.

“We got married last year, so we’re new to this, so we’re still enjoying that time,” he shared. “Also, we were on tour for what feels like more than a year [before the pandemic], so being home is kinda nice.”

As for Nick Jonas, the Jumanji actor says he and his wife, Priyanka Chopra, also have a similar issue as Joe and Sophie. The pair have only been married a little over a year since tying the knot in December of 2018. Although they now spend more time together at home, he said they are busier than ever.

Nick is still working on his new role as a judge on The Voice, while Priyanka has several projects in the works. He said they try to combat their busy schedules by making time to do activities together during the day, per Us Weekly.

While they’re in good spirits at home, the brothers haven’t shared when they will be able to perform on stage again. As businesses begin to reopen in certain areas of the nation, concerts remain on hold. The group has been working on new music.

Earlier this week, the band released two tracks with singer Karol G titled “X” and “5 more minutes.”