Instagram Model Brittany Renner Puts Her Curvy Booty On Display For Latest Update

Instagram star Brittany Renner continued to tantalize fans with body-hugging outfits for her latest update. She put her curvaceous figure on display in a tight multi-colored dress that gave viewers an eyeful of her backside.

The 28-year-old was photographed inside her kitchen in the seemingly casual snap. Renner stood in front of her oven and rested her left hand on the door handle, which showed her French manicured nails. She was shot from the side and had her body slightly turned to the right, but her gorgeous face was directed towards the lens. The model wore her short brown hair down and wavy as her bangs hung to cover her right eye.

Renner sported a vibrant-colored marble dress from Fashion Nova. The dress was knitted with full-length sleeves and the social media influencer wore it with the top rolled down to expose her slender shoulders. She glanced back at the camera for the snap with a big smile across her face. Renner carefully placed her left leg behind her, and this pose helped accentuate her curvy booty against her slim waist.

The Judge This Cover author joked in her caption that she should save these sort of outfits for when the coronavirus quarantine is over. Renner’s 5.1 million Instagram followers appreciated that she has been modelling these new looks. The social media star received over 136,000 likes from her loyal fans in just over three hours after the post went live.

Renner’s comment section exploded with more than 1,000 comments. Her replies were swamped with various emoji from friends and followers alike. Her rumored boyfriend – NBA player P.J. Washington – posted a star-eye and angel emoji in the comments. Popular blogger Jason Lee added three heart-kiss emoji, and influencer Laila Loves replied with three heart-eye emoji. Compliments poured in from her followers.

“The sky could NEVA look this good! Period,” an admirer wrote referring to the pattern of her outfit.

“Okay sis bless my feed real quick!” a female fan wrote along with several emoji.

“I see you still looking beautiful then ever you Beautiful Thick pyt you,” another fan added.

“It’s not a waste if the Gram sees it‼️” a follower replied referencing her caption.

As covered by The Inquisitr, Renner flaunted her figure in another marble-patterned outfit earlier this week. She rocked a bodysuit that wrapped tightly around her derriere and was low-cut in the front. The model wore this while rapping along to a popular Nicki Minaj and Doja cat song. That video received over 167,000 likes.