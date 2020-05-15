‘OG Insta Golf Girl’ Paige Spiranac Models The Tiniest White Tennis Skirt

Pro athlete and Instagram celebrity Paige Spiranac wowed her 2.5 million followers after showcasing her killer figure in a tiny white tennis skirt. Though Spiranac may be known more for her prowess on the golfing green than on the tennis court, fans will no doubt mind that she borrowed some fashion from the sport.

Spiranac wore the ensemble for a series of Instagram stories in which she discussed a new app called 18 Birdies that she had recently partnered with.

The top part of the outfit consisted of a black tank top. The garment featured a low scooped neckline, showing off the influencer’s décolletage. The straps of the top were almost a spaghetti-style in width, allowing the golfer to rotate her shoulders with ease. The fabric appeared to be a tight spandex-like material and expertly hugged the curves of her killer figure.

Spiranac paired the tank top with the aforementioned tennis skirt. It was a classic white hue which not only added some brightness to the video, but also highlighted the Arizona native’s sun-kissed skin. In addition, the hemline of the short was mini in length, flaunting Spiranac’s long and lean legs.

The pro golfer completed the look with a pair of white sneakers and a purple golfing glove. She wore no accessories, keeping all focus on her figure, and styled her blond locks into a simple blowout.

In the videos, Spiranac explained how the app was helping her with her swing by recording and then rating it. Showing off her skills, Spiranac admitted that her swing had been rated a 9.2 out of 10, a strong score for the 27-year-old.

The pro golfer then added that the app claimed that the areas that she needed to work on included her head movement as well as her hip rotation at impact.

Her strong golf swing will no doubt motivate fans to enter her contest where winners can receive a virtual lesson from the pro, in addition to a new set of clubs.

Spiranac is no stranger to showing off her abilities. In fact, her latest update on her regular feed shows the athlete hitting a ball with her nine iron. Spiranac appeared to be wearing the same tank top in the post as in her stories, though in white instead of black.

This is not the first time that Spiranac has discussed her new partnership with 18 Birdies. As was recently covered by The Inquisitr, she had previously showcased the app and its AI abilities while wearing a mini-skirt and braided pigtails.