Lisa Kudrow Talks ‘Friends’ And Tells What Phoebe Buffay Would Likely Do During Quarantine

Actress Lisa Kudrow said in a recent interview that she believes her Friends character, Phoebe Buffay, would spend the coronavirus quarantine with her husband and kids being “militarist about creating art.”

“So their place would be overrun with huge, outlandish projects.”

Kudrow made the comments in an interview with The Sunday Times UK where she also discussed what she was doing in her real life, self-isolating with husband Michael Stern and their 22-year-old son in Los Angeles.

According to the 56-year-old actress, California’s shelter-in-place rules haven’t changed her routine for time at home. Kudrow shared that on weekends she typically never leaves her house and said that she considers downtime to be “heaven.”

“I don’t have any complaints,” Kudrow said and admitted that she is in “fortunate circumstances” despite her acting career being put on hold until it’s considered safe to begin filming again.

Included in the engagements that have been postponed is the Friends reunion, which was supposed to be hosted by HBO Max.

HBO Max was forced to postpone the show, which would have included all six original cast members on their sets, talking about working on the show, Kudrow explained.

“It’s not us playing our characters. It’s not an episode. It’s not scripted. It’s six of us coming together for the first time in I don’t know how long.”

Kudrow was also asked what she thinks would be different about the show if it were being made in today’s world. The actress said that it would “not be an all-white cast, for sure,” but that she didn’t really know what else would be different if the iconic show were in production today.

“But, to me, it should be looked at as a time capsule, not for what they did wrong. Also, this show thought it was very progressive. There was a guy whose wife discovered she was gay and pregnant, and they raised the child together? We had surrogacy too. It was, at the time, progressive.”

The Inquisitr reported just days ago that WarnerMedia, HBO Max’s parent company, hopes to have the reunion filmed near the end of summer 2020. The show appears to be a major priority for the company. While they had hoped to see the reunion happen in front of a live studio audience, the idea of a virtual reunion is also being considered if in-person appearances are deemed unsafe.

The award-winning sitcom ran for 10 years from 1994-2004 and is considered by many to be the gold standard by which other shows with the same format are judged. Kudrow appeared in the program alongside such stars as David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston.