Isa Buscemi Sizzles In Sheer Crop Top & Shimmery Panties: ‘I Keep It Juicy Juicy’

Blond bombshell Isa Buscemi wowed her 2.1 million Instagram followers with a sexy new pic shared on Friday afternoon. In the photograph, Isa sported a white crop top with visible nipple pasties on her breasts beneath the sheer fabric. Isa credited her outfit to My Passerella. She paired the provocative top with high-cut jewel-encrusted panties that showcased her thick thighs and shapely legs.

Isa’s sizzling ensemble gave her fans an eyeful of her toned midriff and her voluptuous curves. She left plenty of skin on display while leaving enough covered to tease and tempt her admirers.

The model left her long, wavy hair loose, allowing the majority of her locks to cascade down her side. It looked like she parted her hair down the left side and then shifted her tresses over her opposite shoulder. She accessorized with a pair of stud earrings and a belly button piercing.

It also appeared that Isa expertly applied a full face of makeup. It looked like she used a dark red lip liner to highlight her full lips and then filled them in with deep red lipstick. Then, it seemed like she may have used a mixture of blush and highlighter to sculpt her high cheekbones.

Finally, it appeared that Isa used red eyeshadows blended out from her lids to her brows to create a dramatic eye look; she may have also applied false eyelashes and eyeliner to create depth.

In her caption, she added a white heart emoji and asked her followers if they prefer their meals with pickles or without.

Within an hour of posting, the stunner’s latest Instagram share racked up almost 15,000 likes and over 300 comments from fans eager to compliment her.

“Damn!! your pics have been the best during this quarantine baby!” gushed one admirer, trailing their comment with a flame emoji.

“Juicy has never looked so good, hot or sexy, just wow!” raved another devotee, emphasizing their point with several adoring emoji.

Dozens of people also answered her pickle question.

“No pickles, but I sure love juicy,” said a third fan.

“I say no pickles, but it depends on what I’m eating,” chimed in a fourth user.

Aside from her regular followers, several of Isa’s famous colleagues also liked and commented on her pic, including Vicky Aisha, Bruna Rangel Lima, Kelly Kay and more.

Earlier this month, Isa shared a smoking-hot image of herself wearing a leopard-print bikini. She said the photo was a tribute to her beloved dog, Teddy.