Nata Lee Wears Nothing But A Towel In Steamy Selfie

Nata Lee has a body worthy of envy, and on Friday, she showed it off in a sexy selfie that featured her wearing nothing but a towel.

Nata’s snapshot showed her standing in a tub with her back facing the camera. A gold wall shimmered behind her while a chandelier with red jewels appeared to be hanging over the tub. A window next to the tub offered a stunning view of a mountain range in the distance. A small statue of Buddha was also visible on an outside deck.

The model held a thick, white towel close to the front of her body, giving her fans a nice look at her backside as well as a flash of side boob. She stood with one leg slightly forward, showing of her pert booty. The pose also showed off the smooth skin on her back as well as her shapely shoulders and slender waistline. She wore a serious expression as she looked at her phone while positioning it over her shoulder to snap the photo.

Nata wore her signature blond hair parted on the side. It fell in waves over her shoulders. Her makeup application looked to include skin-smoothing foundation, a light dusting of eye shadow, blush on her cheeks, and a pink shade on her lips.

The post was an instant hit, racking up more than 180,000 likes and over 2,000 comments within an hour of her sharing it on the photo-sharing platform.

In the post’s caption, the model discussed society’s ideas regarding seeing the female body naked in public.

Dozens of her fans offered their opinions on the matter with many of them expressing that they had no problem seeing her nearly naked body. Several took to the comments section to gush over just how stunning she looked in the picture.

“There is nothing more beautiful than the naked female body. The one in the post, especially,” quipped one Instagram user.

“I can’t think of anything better,” a second admirer chimed in.

“There is nothing more beautiful than a woman’s naked body. God new what He was doing when he made women. Especially you,” commented a third follower.

“Your body is seriously a 30 on a scale of 1-10,” joked a fourth fan.

Nata seems to enjoy flaunting her body in a variety of some of the skimpiest clothing she can find. Last month, she looked smoking hot in a snap she shared that featured her wearing a halter top with a pair of skimpy panties.