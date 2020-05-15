Kayla Moody Suffers A Wardrobe Malfunction While Wearing A Denim Thong & Matching Unbuttoned Top

Kayla Moody returned to her Instagram account on Friday afternoon to share yet another spicy post with her loyal fans. The model left very little to the imagination and even suffered a wardrobe malfunction in the snap.

In the sexy pic, Kayla looked like a total smokeshow as she rocked a skimpy cutoff denim thong that flaunted her round booty and curvy hips.

She also sported a matching denim top that she left unbuttoned to showcase her braless chest underneath. The garment flashed Kayla’s ample bust, as well as her flat tummy and rock hard abs.

Kayla posed in front of a wooded area for the shot. She turned her body to the side and placed both of her hands in her hair as she gave a seductive stare into the camera.

She wore her long, blond hair parted to the side. She styled her locks in straight strands that fell down her back and brushed over her shoulders.

She also opted for a full face of makeup in the photo. The glam look seemed to consist of thick lashes and black eyeliner, as well as light eye shadow and defined brows.

She also appeared to complement her bronzed skin with a shimmering highlighter on her nose, forehead, chin, and under eyes. The application looked to be completed with pink blush on her cheekbones and a light pink gloss on her full lips.

Kayla’s 716,000-plus follower didn’t waste any time showing their appreciation for the snap. The post earned more than 3,800 likes in less than an hour after it went live on the platform. Fans also flooded the comments section with over 150 messages for her to read.

“You are absolutely amazing looking. So beautiful,” one follower stated.

“You are a work of art,” another wrote.

“This one is amazing. I love how there is a little left to the imagination. But not much,” a third social media user gushed.

“Honey you would make a paper bag look incredible!!” a fourth person commented.

The model’s fans have grown used to seeing her go scantily clad for her racy online posts. She’s often seen rocking see-through tops, sexy lingerie, and tight dresses.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kayla got the pulses of her fans racing earlier this week when she posed in a black iridescent bikini while soaking up some sun by the water. That snap also proved to be a popular one. To date, the post has reeled in more than 11,000 likes and over 260 comments.