Lindsey Pelas Flaunts Her Cleavage In A Plunging Robe

Lindsey Pelas stunned in one of her latest Instagram updates, sharing a video of herself on her Instagram story wearing a low-cut bathrobe that showcased her “genetically gifted” assets. The model posted the clip on Friday, May 15, much to the delight of her 9 million followers.

The blond bombshell looked directly at the camera, fluttering her eyelashes and giving a “come hither” stare with her sea green eyes. She shot the video from the chest up, making sure to capture her buxom bust.

At the beginning of the footage, she wore the white robe open in front, showing off her voluptuous bust and ample cleavage. She then repositioned the garment with her hands, cinching it closed.

She moved her hand from her chest to her head, letting one finger rest against her temple. She tilted her head to the side, her intense gaze never wavering. She zoomed in on her face, getting a close-up of her glamorous look. She looked off to the side before once again turning her attention to the lens.

The corners of her mouth turned upwards and she smiled, close-lipped, at the camera.

Her icy blond locks were parted in the middle. The tresses fell down her back and over her shoulder in curls.

As for her makeup, Lindsey was all glammed up. Her dark brows appeared to be shaped and filled in. They arched high over her eyes. She seemed to wear a champagne-orange shadow on her lids, reaching her brow bone. Her lids seemed to be swiped with black liner. Her lashes curled upwards and fanned outwards. Her waterline appeared filled in with kohl liner. Her lower lashes looked to be coated with black mascara.

Her cheekbones looked highlighted, her cheeks seemed to be contoured and brushed with bronzer. She appeared to wear a cocoa-colored liner on the outside of her plump pout, which seemed to be filled in with a peachy gloss. Her skin shimmered with a dewy finish.

She used the “TAN & DUST” Instagram filter, an effect that she uses often. The filter made her already sun-kissed skin look even more tan. It also portrayed white specks all over the video, giving it a vintage vibe.

As The Inquisitr has reported, Lindsey Pelas frequently shares racy snaps of herself on her Instagram grid and Instagram story. She often wears cleavage-baring ensembles, such as plunging bikinis, lingerie, and more. One of her most recent looks featured the model sporting an unzipped bodysuit with a pair of tiny Daisy Dukes.