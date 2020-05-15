Lyna Perez Rocks A Scandalous Mesh Top For Smoking Hot Instagram Update

In her most recent Instagram update, buxom bombshell Lyna Perez tantalized her 5.1 million Instagram followers with a sizzling snap in which she wore barely anything at all. Lyna posed outside on a stretch of grass with several lush green trees visible in the background. The sky was a vibrant shade of blue, and the sun shone down on her curvaceous physique.

Lyna didn’t include any information about where the snap was taken, or what brand she was wearing. However, her fans still found plenty to love about the sizzling snap.

Lyna rocked a pair of simple black bikini bottoms with high-cut sides that stretched over her hips and settled at her natural waist. The silhouette elongated her legs while simultaneously accentuating her hourglass physique. A small scorpion tattoo was visible near Lyna’s bikini line, and though the photo was cropped part of the way down her thighs, there was still plenty of skin on display.

She paired the simple bikini bottoms with a scandalous top that covered barely anything at all. The top had a straight neckline and thin spaghetti straps that stretched over her shoulders. The garment was crafted from a mesh material that was entirely see-through, revealing nearly every inch of Lyna’s ample assets. She placed her hands over her breasts to cover up the NSFW areas, but there was still a serious amount of cleavage on display.

Her toned stomach was also visible in the snap, and her long brunette locks were parted in the middle and cascaded down her chest in a sleek style. Her beauty look for the shot was natural, with what appeared to be a soft pink hue on her lips and bold brows to frame her gorgeous eyes.

Lyna’s followers absolutely loved the smoking hot update, and the post racked up over 10,300 likes within just 20 minutes. It also received 1,038 comments from her fans, who showered her with compliments in the comments section.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” one fan said, followed by two heart emoji.

“The most beautiful on instagram,” another follower added.

“Wifey material,” one follower commented.

“Wish you were hands off,” one fan said, referencing the cheeky caption that Lyna paired with the sexy snap.

Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Lyna shared a picture with her fans that showcased her ample rear to perfection. She rocked a lavender bikini for the occasion, and headed outdoors to take the snap. She turned away from the camera, showing off her booty in a thong bikini, as well as flaunting a hint of side boob in her skimpy bikini top. She flashed the camera a seductive glance as she posed with her hands tugging her bikini bottoms.