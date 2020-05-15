Chloe Saxon Tugs Her Hair & Flashes Her Booty In A Green & Black Lingerie Piece

Chloe Saxon flaunted her lingerie-clad figure for her latest Instagram upload on Friday afternoon. The model showed some skin while telling her fans to hold on tight in the caption.

In the snapshot, Chloe went full bombshell as she sported a neon green lingerie piece with black detailing. The garment featured thin straps that fit tightly over her toned shoulders and showed off her arms. The low cut neckline could barely contain her chest, flaunting her colossal cleavage in the process.

The lingerie was cut high on Chloe’s curvy hips and clung snugly around her tiny waist. The thong bottoms also put her long, lean legs and round booty on full display. She accessorized the style with gold hoop earrings and a dainty chain around her neck.

In the first photo, Chloe sat on a gray couch with one hand behind her back and the other tugging at her hair while she stared away from the camera. In the second shot, she put her backside in the spotlight while wearing a seductive expression on her face.

Chloe wore her long, dark hair pulled back into a ponytail high on her head. She styled the locks in straight strands that fell over her shoulder.

She also sported a stunning makeup look. The application looked to consist of bold pink eye shadow and defined brows, as well as mascara-covered lashes and black winged eyeliner.

She seemed to give her face a warm glow using pink blush on her cheeks and a shimmering highlighter on her nose, chin, and under eyes. The glam look appeared to be completed with dark pink lipstick on her plump pout.

Chloe’s 731,000-plus wasted no time showing their love for the pics. The post garnered more than 3,900 likes within the first 30 minutes after it was published to her account. Fans also left nearly 100 comments during that time.

“Those hips!” one follower declared.

“Killing it babe,” remarked another.

“Wow just incredible love your tattoos,” quipped a third social media user.

“Beautiful Gorgeous babe,” a fourth comment read.

The model appears to have no qualms about flaunting her hourglass curves in skimpy ensembles for her snaps. She’s most often seen rocking scanty bathing suits, revealing lingerie, and plunging tops in her photos.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Chloe sent temperatures soaring online earlier this week when she rocked a lime green string bikini and wet hair. That upload has raked in more than 18,000 likes and over 400 comments to date.