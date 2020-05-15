Lori Harvey Praises Rumored Boyfriend Future After He Mentioned Her On His New Album ‘High Off Life’

Lori Harvey showed Future some love on Instagram as he celebrates another milestone in his career.

Hollywood Life reports Future’s new album, High Off Life, was released in the early hours of Friday, May 15. The album was certified gold shortly after it was released on Spotify. To share how happy she was for her man, Harvey shared the tracklist on her Instagram stories page. Her post showed a black-and-white image of Future with his head down with a cloud of smoke behind him. On the left side of the image, fans can see the titles from all 21 songs, including “Trapped in the Sun,” “Solitaires ft. Travis Scott,” and “Life is Good, featuring Drake,” which premiered as a single in January.

Harvey, who is often extremely private about her love life, added “proud of you” next to the photo of her rumored beau. The model then added three flame emoji next to the image. Her display of affection was shared with her 2.2 million followers and added to her fans’ suspicions that the two are official.

Future also expressed his fondness for Harvey in a public way. The rapper spoke about his alleged love interest in his song, “Accepting My Flaws.” While he has been known to make songs about his relationships, Future made sure fans knew his lyrics were an ode to Harvey, specifically.

“Give me glory / Give me Lori / That’s victory / I wanna drop your name / Is it chemistry?” Future rapped. “I always tell her she’s my therapy, I told her it was rough,” then added, “different, you an angel, true to me.”

After hearing Lori on one of Future’s songs, social media instantly went into a frenzy. Several fans joked that the rapper must be completely enamored with Harvey after the name drop. Others pointed out that Future also declared his love for Ciara when they were engaged in 2013. He reportedly wrote several songs about her, including “Promise” before they parted ways in 2015.

Rumors began to swirl that Future and Harvey were an item in January. Future orchestrated an elaborate birthday bash for Harvey in Jamaica for her 23rd birthday. The trip included some of Harvey’s famous gal pals, including Jordyn Woods, Ryan Destiny, and Teyana Taylor. Although they’ve been spotted together and have declared their affection in songs and online, the couple has yet to confirm they’re together. Prior to Future, Harvey was engaged to Memphis Depay back in 2017. She has also been romantically linked to Sean “Diddy” Combs and his son, Justin.