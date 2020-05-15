Devin Brugman Flaunts Assets And Curves In Revealing Top And Tight Jeans

American model Devin Brugman brightened up plenty of followers’ social media feeds on Friday, May 15, after she shared a fun slideshow of herself. The California-born beauty took to her Instagram account to share the post with her 1.3 million followers and it instantly caught their attention.

The 29-year-old — who is most famously known for modeling lingerie on social media — was photographed inside of her kitchen for the series, which consisted of three photos. Devin took center stage as she posed directly in front of the camera, exuding a playful, yet sexy vibe as she indulged on some homemade pizza. Her long brunette locks did not appear to be styled as they cascaded down her back and over her shoulders in natural-looking waves.

Furthermore, the model appeared to be rocking a full face of makeup that highlighted her natural beauty and added some glamour to her look. The application looked to include foundation, bronzer, blush, sculpted eyebrows, eyeshadow, and a nude lipstick. Still, it was her enviable figure that caught the most attention in the snapshots, as she flaunted her body in a revealing and stylish outfit.

Devin’s top, which was an olive green color, looked to be made out of a stretch material and featured two thin straps that went over her shoulders and down her back. The top did not leave much to the imagination as it tightly hugged her chest. Its plunging neckline further exposed a decent amount of cleavage.

Devin paired the top with a pair of faded light-blue denim jeans. The bottoms helped to flaunt the model’s curvy figure as they were quite form-fitting. Their high-waisted design also drew attention to her exposed chiseled midriff area.

Devin indicated in the post’s geotag that she was photographed in Malibu, California. Meanwhile, in the caption, she expressed her adoration for pizza and thanked Outer Aisle Gourmet for making her “low carb life so easy.”

The series was met with a large amount of positivity and approval from fans, amassing more than 5,000 likes in just an hour after going live. Dozens also took to the comments section to overload the model with praise on her body, and her ensemble.

“So pretty,” one user commented.

“Beautiful Devin, have a nice day,” added a second person.

“Love that top on you,” a third admirer chimed in.

“Love you,” a fourth fan asserted.

Devin has shared a number of sizzling snapshots of herself on social media lately. On May 12, she captivated fans around the world with a post that displayed her in a revealing cheetah-print swimsuit, per The Inquisitr. The sexy post has gathered more than 15,000 likes so far.