Angela Simmons Flaunts Her Cleavage And Her Curvy Backside In A Shiny Black Ensemble

Angela wore a crop top with a pair of matching pants.

Angela Simmons gave her fans a look at multiple angles of a figure-flattering black ensemble in her latest social media update. On May 15, the 32-year-old Growing Up Hip Hop star took to Instagram to share a set of three snaps of her sexy outfit with her 6.5 million followers. Angela is a Fashion Nova partner, and she revealed that her apparel was from the online retailer.

Angela’s look exposed a substantial amount of skin from the waist up. She was wearing a shiny black crop top that looked like it was constructed out of faux leather. The garment featured long cuffed sleeves and a knotted front with long ties that trailed down Angela’s flat stomach. The top’s neckline plunged down low to reveal an eyeful of her ample cleavage.

Angela’s matching bottoms had an elastic waist. The pants’ high waistline covered her bellybutton up, hitting her at the smallest part of her midsection. The pants featured ruching from the knee down, giving the bottom half of the legs a funky ruffled look. In her second photo, Angela was pictured posing to the side to give her fans a look at the back of the pants. The light inside her home was reflecting off the garment’s seat, which drew the eye to her round derriere. She was striking a sassy pose with her left hand on her hip and her right hand placed high up on the wall in her dining room.

Angela completed her outfit with a pair of bright red stiletto heels with pointed toes. Her only visible accessories were a pair of large silver hoops in her ears.

Angela’s thick long hair was styled in springy curls and parted to the side. In another Instagram post, she revealed that she was rocking hair extensions from DHair Boutique. Her skin looked dewy and flawless, and she appeared to be wearing shiny nude gloss on her full lips. It also looked like she was sporting mauve eye shadow and long false eyelashes.

In her final shot, Angela was facing the camera and posing with one hand behind her head. This stretched out her torso and highlighted her toned midriff.

Since they were initially uploaded, Angela’s promotional pictures have been liked over 51,000 times, and her fans have left hundreds of remarks in the comments section of her post.

“Good gosh now that is hot!!!” read one reaction to her home photo shoot.

“Damn looking fine! Love that outfit,” another admirer gushed.

“Amazing outfit amazing arse and amazing stilettos,” a fourth fan wrote.

