Bru Luccas Teases Sideboob In Insanely Tiny Tank Top

Bru Luccas teased her Instagram audience with a sexy new photo that showed her in a skimpy all-black outfit that highlighted her bombshell body. The pic was added to her social media feed moments ago, and it’s already earning a ton of attention from her 3 million fans.

The image captured the model posing outside on a sunny day. She did not use a geotag to share her location, but she looked to be at a beach. Bru was the only object in the shot that was in focus, and the rest of the background was blurred out, though she appeared to be standing on the sand with a small dune behind her. The Brazilian babe tilted her head back and looked up toward the sky while biting down on a hangover pill from Purple Tree.

She kept her long, caramel-tipped locks behind her back, and the sun bounced perfectly off of her highlights. Bru wore her tresses with a side part, and a few of her locks waved in the wind. She appeared to be wearing a small application of makeup that complemented her smooth skin. It seemed like Bru wore defined brows and a few layers of blush on the rounds of her cheeks, and she also appeared to have lined her lips with a delicate pink gloss.

Bru had only one small accessory in the form of a black bracelet with silver beads, and she held the hangover pill bottle in her hand. She also made sure to capture the attention of her audience in a skimpy outfit that showcased her hourglass curves. On top, she stunned in a tiny black tank top that boasted thin straps that rested on her shoulders and flaunted her muscular arms. Its low-plunging neckline and wide armholes gave fans an eyeful of cleavage and sideboob. The piece clung tightly to the rest of her figure, accentuating her tiny waist and midsection.

On her lower half, she opted for a pair of tiny spandex shorts featuring a thick waistband that rested on her hips. The high cut of the garment allowed for her legs to be completely exposed and also offered a teasing glimpse of her bodacious booty.

Fans have shown plenty of love for the hot new photo in the form of 29,000 likes and over 136 comments in an hour. Some applauded Bru’s fit figure, while countless others expressed their opinions in emoji.

“What a babe! Literally perfect always, love u,” one follower gushed alongside a single red heart emoji.

“You are simply divine,” a second Instagrammer wrote.

“Wow is all i can say about this,” one more added with a few flame emoji.