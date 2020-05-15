Bebe Rexha Poses With Taco & Doughnut To Promote Nail Polish’s That ‘Smell Like Different Snacks’

Bebe Rexha took to Instagram to share a couple of photos of herself that are part of a paid partnership for nail polish company Sinful Colors.

In the first shot, the “In the Name of Love” songstress stunned in a garment with thin black straps. She accessorized herself with a silver chain and hoop earrings. Rexha sported half her short blond hair down and the rest in a high ponytail. For her makeup application, she appeared to have on a coat of lipstick, eyeliner, and mascara. To complete the look, she rocked her nails short with spotty yellow nail polish.

Rexha was captured from the shoulders up. She tilted her head over to the left slightly and looked directly at the camera lens with a pouty expression. In her right hand, she held a taco close to her face and her other close to her mouth.

In the next slide, she wore a white garment that displayed her decolletage. Rexha owned her shoulder-length straight hair down and opted for no visible accessories. She also appeared to have a similar makeup application applied to her face and was captured holding a doughnut that was a similar color to her nail polish.

The singer showcased her side profile and looked directly at the camera with a soft expression. Rexha displayed her sharp jawline and looked to have a little wind in her hair. She held a donut with white icing and multicolored sprinkles in one hand and showed off her nail art.

For her caption, she told fans that Sinful Colors recently dropped six nail polish shades that look and smell and look like different snacks.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 108,000 likes and over 840 comments, proving to be instantly popular with her 10.3 million followers.

“Girl, you look so beautiful and hot,” one user wrote, adding numerous black love heart emoji.

“This is my new favorite photoshoot,” another devotee shared.

“YOU LOOK SO GOOD,” remarked a third fan passionately in capital letters.

“Bebe, you look gorgeous!” a fourth admirer commented.

Rexha is no stranger to impressing her loyal social media following. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the entertainer wore a short-sleeved gray Balenciaga T-shirt which she tied up from the front. She paired the ensemble with skintight high-waisted Adidas pants with their iconic three white stripes going down the side and sported her wavy blond and black hair down. The 30-year-old is currently spending her quarantine in Los Angeles, California, and explained to fans that her natural black hair is starting to show.