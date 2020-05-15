Kiki Passo Slays In A Pair Of Unbuttoned Jeans & A Plunging Black Bathing Suit

Kiki Passo looked stunning in a revealing outfit for her latest Instagram update on Friday afternoon. The model flashed her curves while soaking up some sun.

In the racy pics, Kiki looked drop dead gorgeous in a black bathing suit. The swimwear featured thin straps that spotlighted her toned arms and shoulders, as well as a low cut neckline that flaunted her abundant cleavage.

The suit clung tightly around her tiny waist and was cut high on her curvy hips. Kiki also sported a pair of unbuttoned jeans with large holes in them that exposed even more skin. She accessorized the look with multiple necklaces, bracelets on her wrists, and rings on her fingers.

In the first photo, Kiki stood with her hip pushed out and one thumb hooked inside the waistline of the jeans while giving a sultry stare into the camera. In the second shot, she bent one knee and looked away from the lens. In the background of the photos, green foliage and a sunlit sky could be seen.

Kiki wore her long, blond hair in a deep side part and styled in straight strands that were pushed over her shoulder in the first photo. In the next, she had her golden locks pulled back into a messy bun.

She also opted for a full face of makeup. The glam look appeared to include dramatic black eyeliner and thick lashes, as well as defined brows and light eye shadow.

She looked to highlight her face with a shimmer on her nose, chin, and brow bones. The application seemed to be completed with pink blush on her cheeks and nude lips.

Kiki’s over 1.1 million followers made quick work of showing their love for the snaps. Fans clicked the like button more than 18,000 times in the first 40 minutes after the post was uploaded to the platform. Fans also swarmed the comments section with nearly 200 messages.

“At least you’re still the prettiest girl on earth,” one follower gushed.

“You will never post a pic of yourself that I don’t LOVE,” another declared.

“A true hottie,” a third social media user quipped.

“I might unlike this pic just so I can like it again,” a fourth person remarked.

The model often flashes her flawless physique online. She’s been known to wear racy lingerie, tiny bikinis, and plunging dresses for her snaps.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kiki drew attention to herself earlier this week when she sported a pink lingerie set. To date, that photo has garnered more than 65,000 likes and over 820 comments.