Fox Sports Host Holly Sonders Flaunts Her Athletic Body In Yellow Bikini

Fox Sports host Holly Sonders continued to scintillate fans by showing off her jaw-dropping body in Las Vegas, Nevada. She posted two new photos on Instagram in a yellow bikini that barely covered her athletic figure.

The 33-year-old has shared snippets from a recent photo shoot in this revealing swimsuit, and continued the trend Friday. She was photographed walking down a deserted Las Vegas Strip at night. Sonders stood in front of the city’s replica Eiffel Tower, and the Bally’s hotel and casino could be seen in the distance. In the first snap, the model stood in the middle of an intersection with her body positioned towards the camera, but her face turned away from the lens.

Sonders – whose real name is Holly Niederkohr – wore her long dark hair in a high ponytail and had a cloth mask over her face. The former golfer had on a small white jacket that was draped below her shoulders. Her body was covered by a yellow string-bikini that barely contained her assets. She wore matching yellow heels, and a white choker to complete the look. Sonders held her left hand to her hip and fans were treated to a view of her chiseled midsection.

The television host was shot in the same spot for the second photo. This time she raised her right arm up and the white jacket offered a contrast against her tanned skin. Sonders placed her right foot slightly in front, and her sculpted legs glistened from the Las Vegas nighttime lights. She included a caption where she jokingly asked the social media platform to help change her location and password.

Sonders’ 469,000 Instagram followers flocked to the sultry post, and over 14,000 of them showed their appreciation by hitting the “like” button in just over 12 hours. She received over 400 comments and her replies were swamped with emoji. Model Tanya Tate left three heart-eye emoji, and Instagram model Janira G.K. left several fire emoji. Several fans were perplexed by how fit Sonders looked in the snaps.

“How are your abs even possible?! I need your workout program plz,” one female follower wrote.

“You going to compete in a fitness competition?” a fan asked.

Multiple people commented that Sonders resembled a character straight out of a video game.

“You look like a Mortal Kombat character,” an Instagram user wrote.

“You have a comic girl body,” another replied.

As covered by The Inquisitr, Sonders uploaded two other snaps from the same photo shoot earlier in the week. In those pictures she stood in front of the Wynn Casino on the Las Vegas Strip.