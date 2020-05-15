Tara Reade’s Lawyer Says Joe Biden Should Open Up His Senate Record If He Doesn’t Remember Her

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden recently suggested that people who believe Tara Reade‘s sexual assault accusations should not vote for him. In response, Reade’s lawyer, Douglas Wigdor, said in a telephone interview with Breitbart News that Biden’s comments indicate that the former vice president should release his Senate records housed at the University of Delaware, which he has thus far refused to do.

Wigdor said that Biden “hasn’t been that sharp” on many issues, including not being able to remember Reade, who worked at his Delaware Senate office in 1993, when she says the alleged assault took place. For this reason, Wigdor says Biden should consent to a review of said records.

“We’re starting to now see, as the attacks change from her being some sort of a Russian sympathizer, to there being no record of her working there, to [writing] bad checks, to now it’s sort of changed — I’ve seen things about work performance and even the clothing that she was wearing.”

Later in the conversation, Wigdor challenged Biden to sit down with NBC’s Megyn Kelly, who Reade recently spoke to about the accusations. He also noted the difference in the media’s response to Reade’s accusations and those leveled against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh by Christine Blasey Ford.

“It’s a complete and utter double standard that’s going on,” he said.

“I can tell you while my phone was ringing off the hook [about] Kavanaugh during his confirmation hearing — [MSNBC] couldn’t get enough of me — they haven’t called me once. They don’t want to hear from me.”

Wigdor also revealed that Reade would have an announcement in the coming days, one that will follow the Democratic National Committee’s decision to forgo an independent investigation into her allegations.

In his recent interview on The Last Word with Laurence O’Donnell, Biden said he believes that Reade’s claim ⁠— as with any accusations of abuse or harassment ⁠— should be thoroughly vetted. Despite this claim, Biden has continued to refuse the release of his Senate records at the University of Delaware, which he said may be taken out of context.

According to The Independent, Biden’s documents include records of private conversations with world leaders, transcripts of public speeches, memos between staff members, and daily schedules of meetings and events. The files will reportedly be held for two years after Biden retires from public life.

Thus far, in addition to Reade, both Republicans and Democrats have called on Biden to release the documents in order to allow the press to independently examine them for connections to Reade’s allegations.