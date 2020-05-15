Cara Delevingne Defends Ashley Benson After She Is Spotted Kissing G-Eazy: ‘Spread Love, Not Hate’

Cara Delevingne took to her Instagram yesterday to defend her ex-girlfriend Ashley Benson after she was spotted kissing rapper G-Eazy — full name Gerald Earl Gillum — just a few weeks after their reported split, reported Entertainment Tonight.

“It’s more important now than ever to spread love, not hate. To everyone hating on @ashleybenson please stop. You don’t know the truth, only her and I do and that’s exactly how it should be,” wrote the 27-year-old model in her Instagram story.

Initially, it seemed like Benson and G-Eazy might be just friends, as they were seen grabbing takeout from The Apple Pan restaurant in Los Angeles earlier this week.

Shortly after, Benson liked a comment made by a fan on social media that said, “Can’t Ashley have friends now? STOP SAYING ASHLEY CHEATED! OR EVEN CARA! They just need friends right now more than ever.”

However, yesterday The Inquisitr reported that the 30-year-old Pretty Little Liars actress was spotted hanging out with G-Eazy again. In their latest encounter, video footage surfaced of the two in a car together where they were filmed engaging in a short makeout session.

Benson and Delevingne first start dating approximately two years ago with the British model confirming their relationship publically in June 2019. Since then, they were frequently spotted together in public and often shared photographs of each other on their social media accounts.

It did not seem like they were shy about engaging in public displays of affection as they often posted pictures of themselves kissing on their Instagram pages and were photographed cuddling at public events on multiple occasions.

According to a source close to the couple, the relationship just ultimately ran its course, and the two parted ways. Given Delevingne’s defense of her ex-girlfriend, it would seem they remain on decent terms.

The couple became very popular, and they had a lot of fans rooting for their success. When news of the split was announced, people took it hard. The video footage of Benson kissing the rapper angered a lot of social media users that were hoping for Benson and Delevingne to reconcile.

“I don’t want to live in a world where ashley benson broke up with cara delevingne to date g-eazy,” wrote one person.

“Ashley benson going from cara delevingne to g-eazy is the biggest downgrade I have ever seen in my life,” said another user.

However, there were also a lot of Twitter users who agreed with Delevingne that their relationship is no one else’s business, and said people should be respectful of their privacy during this time and abstain from sending any kind of hate to Benson.