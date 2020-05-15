Lindsey Pelas Sizzles In A Pale Blue Dress With A Plunging Neckline

Blond bombshell Lindsey Pelas thrilled her 9 million Instagram followers with her latest update, which also featured model Emily Sears. As the geotag of the post indicates, the snap was taken at Sugar Taco in Los Angeles, a plant-based Mexican eatery.

Lindsey showcased her curvaceous physique in an icy blue dress with a scandalously plunging neckline. The sleeveless dress showcased her toned arms, and the neckline revealed a tantalizing amount of cleavage. Her ample assets seemed close to bursting from the dress, and the form-fitting garment hugged her curves before the photo was cropped just below her waist.

Emily stood to Lindsey’s right, resting a hand on Lindsey’s stomach as the duo smiled at the camera. The Australian bombshell wore a darker blue tank that likewise revealed a serious amount of cleavage.

Lindsey’s long blond locks tumbled down her chest in soft waves, and what looked like over an inch of her dark roots were visible, contrasting her platinum blond tresses. She added a pair of tasselled statement earrings to complete the outfit, and her beauty look accentuated her natural features.

Lindsey’s skin looked flawless in the shot, and she appeared to have added a hint of highlighter and contour to accentuate her chiselled cheekbones. She also seemed to be wearing mascara and neutral eyeshadow tones in an eye makeup look that emphasized her piercing blue eyes. Lindsey also looked like she had a soft pink hue on her plump pout, and the corners of her lips were turned up slightly in a small grin.

The duo both gazed at the camera with seductive expressions on their faces, and a colorful restaurant was visible behind them, including a sunshine yellow shelving unit. Lindsey’s fans absolutely loved the update, and the post racked up over 27,100 likes within just 57 minutes, including a like from UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste. The post also received 421 comments within the same time span.

“Wow Lindsey! You two are beautiful!! Sexy girls!!” one fan commented.

“Now there’s a sandwich I’d love to be between,” another follower flirtatiously commented.

“Looking gorgeous ladies,” one fan said, followed by a string of emoji.

“Two stunningly beautiful women,” a fourth fan commented, including two heart eyes emoji in the comment.

Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Lindsey stunned her followers by sharing a triple update in an insanely revealing ensemble. She rocked a red ruffled bikini top that was barely able to contain her ample assets, and her curves spilled out the bottom and sides of the triangular cups. She wore the bikini top underneath a pair of overalls, which she had half-undone to put a bit of extra skin on display.