Chloe X Halle Reveal Steamy New Video For ‘Do It’ To Tease Their New Album

R&B duo Chloe and Halle Bailey recently shared their stunning music video for their new single, “Do It.”

The singers shared earlier this year that they would be releasing a new album soon. While the album, titled Ungodly Hour, will premiere on June 5, 2020, Chloe X Halle, 21 and 20 respectively, revealed their more mature sound and looks for the upcoming project on Friday, May 15. Throughout the video, the sisters rocked sultry outfits as they danced to the tune. In one scene, they are wearing shimmery bustiers with leather pants, seemingly paying homage to 1990s videos. As Chloe X Halle took the center stage while dancing, male background dancers followed their choreography inches away. Chloe’s top and pants were covered in chains while Halle’s top glistened in several scenes.

Chloe X Halle didn’t stop turning up the heat after their dance scene. They decided to go with a high fashion look as they danced in a room of mirrors. The singers both wore skimpy bodysuits that were covered with silver chains. Both of them were twerking while looking at the mirror and sang the words to their song. Chloe’s outfit was all-black as she added black tights and boots. Halle was in front of her sibling wearing an all-white outfit and long, red acrylic nails. They also rocked the same hairstyle, with their signature dreadlocks pulled to one side of their faces.

Complex spoke to the group about what their fans can expect from the new album. Since debuting The Kids Are Alright back in 2018, both sisters have been busy with other projects. The duo star together as sisters on Freeform’s Grownish. Additionally, Halle announced in July 2019 that she will be starring as Ariel in Disney’s live-action feature of The Little Mermaid. While she was in the early stages of filming, Chloe joined her sister so they could work on their music together.

“There has been blood, sweat and tears into the process of this new album that we have,” Halle shared with the outlet. “And we’ve been trying to release it to just get it out from under us because we just keep creating and songs keep stacking on top of each other. So, of course, it has been a process, but for me especially, I feel like I’ve learned a lot of patience and I’ve learned to keep the faith because if I do so then things will be okay in the long run.”

After finding success on YouTube when they were teenagers, Chloe X Halle signed with Beyonce’s management company, Parkwood Entertainment, in 2015. The Grammy winner found the sisters by listening to a cover of her song, “Pretty Hurts” from her Beyonce album. Beyonce has often shared how proud she is of them and their success. She even promoted their video for “Do It” on her Instagram page.