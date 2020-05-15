Kindly Myers, Malia Moon Yee & Lizzeth Acosta Rock Matching Bikinis: ‘Is This What Heaven Looks Like?’

Kindly Myers and two friends lit up the Playboy model’s Instagram feed while clad in matching bikinis. The hot new social media share has only been live for an hour, but it’s already attracted a ton of attention from Kindly’s army of 1.9 million fans.

The model was posed in the middle of two pals for the sexy new update. Malia Moon Yee stood behind her and Lizzeth Acosta was directly in front. She did not use a geotag to indicate her location, but the trio appeared to be somewhere tropical with several leafy branches at their backs. They all posed in profile, flaunting their killer bodies for fans in the tiny little bikinis.

Kindly left little to the imagination in a sparkly bikini. The piece was outlined in black, but its triangular cups were covered in a shimmery silver fabric. Its thin straps secured around her back in a halterneck style while the tiny suit offered a teasing glimpse of Kindly’s ample bust and sideboob. Meanwhile, a plain black fabric rested under her chest and tied around her back while helping to draw attention to her flat tummy.

Her bottoms matched the NSFW top perfectly, and its string rested directly on her hip bones. Kindly tied the piece in a bow, and thanks to the high cut of the garment, her trim legs, and tiny midsection were on full display. The back of the suit was equally as revealing as its front and tucked into her derriere — leaving her booty entirely on display. She opted to go accessory-free for the photo and let her sparkly suit provide all the bling that she needed.

Kindly wore her platinum blond locks in a slicked-back style, and her hair fell her back. She brought out all of her stunning features with a striking application of makeup, which included shimmery eyeshadow, defined brows, blush, and highlighter. Malia and Lizzeth rocked the same sexy bikini as Kindly, and they were also done up with full faces of makeup.

The post has been live for an hour, but it earned her a ton attention with over 5,000 likes in addition to over 140 comments. Most fans commented on their sexy bikinis, while countless others complemented their gorgeous faces.

“Lovely sweetheart you looking so hot and sexy,” one follower gushed alongside a series of heart-eye emoji.

“Well there are 3 angels there so….,” another Insagrammer commented on the sexy shot.

“Love you with all my heart, my pretty blonde!” a third chimed in.

“Wooooow omg. Gorgeous you are my love babe,” one more added.