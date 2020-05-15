Rihanna Is A Sexy Billboard For All Of Her Brands In New Instagram Video

Rihanna will continue to be the best advertisement for her brands, Fenty, Fenty Beauty and Savage X Fenty. On Thursday, May 15, the multi-millionaire posted a video on Instagram of her quarantine activities – one of which included lying around in a crotchless catsuit.

In the video compilation, the 32-year-old designer showed off her cooking skills in the kitchen. Instagram users could see her cutting an assortment of vegetables while smoking a joint and drinking red wine out of a tall wine glass. To add a bit a of class to her dinner, she could be seen decanting her wine while wearing multiple diamond bracelets and rings along with diamond necklaces dripping with pearls.

The camera flashed the finished dish (a plate of pasta) before viewers saw RiRi use one of the pink-tinted lip glosses from own Fenty Beauty collection.

As she walked into her another room, viewers could see her dressed in a lacy bodysuit under an over-sized black jacket. The catsuit was, according to Page Six Style, the Savage X Fenty “Flock U Up” crotchless catsuit, retail priced at $84.00 ($33.00 for VIP members).

Along with her piles of diamonds and pearls, the “We Found Love” singer accessorized her look with a set of the Fenty “Coded” sunglasses in the Milky Way color. The stylish, rectangular eye wear was retailed priced at $340.00.

In under 24 hours, the video racked up over 1.1 million views along with over 13,000 comments filled with veteran and new Fenty customers begging for a restock of the sold out catsuit.

“You are an entire mood,” commented an Instagram user accompanied by a mix of heart-eyed and crying emoji.

“Chef BoyarRih,” commented another user followed by the chef emoji.

While she hadn’t released music in over four years, The Inquisitr reported that the Barbados-native was recently crowned the richest female musician in the United Kingdom with a fortune estimated to be £468 million. In US dollars, this equated to $567.2 million.

The London resident was also listed as the third wealthiest person by the English news outlet Sunday Times for their Rich List 2020. Ranking before her were English composer Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber and English singer-songwriter Sir Paul McCartney with £800 million ($969.5 million).

Robert Watts, who compiled the list said the Rihanna inclusion caught him by surprise.

“Very few people knew she was living in the UK until last summer. Now she’s well placed to be the first musician to reach billionaire status in the UK,” he said to BBC.