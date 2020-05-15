Daniella Chavez Shows Off Cleavage And Curves In Skintight Top And Plaid Skirt

Chilean bombshell Daniella Chavez certainly caught the attention of her fans on social media after she posted a very sexy snapshot of herself on Friday, May 15. The internet sensation took to Instagram to share the image with her 12.9 million followers, and it quickly became a hit.

Daniella glowed as she was photographed outdoors on a sidewalk. She took center stage and posed directly in front of the camera, exuding an indifferent-yet-sexy vibe while the sun shone on her. The 24-year-old model shared a pout with the camera as she directed her gaze into its lens. Her long platinum blond hair was parted in the middle and styled pin-straight as it cascaded down her back and around her shoulders.

Daniella appeared to be wearing a full face of makeup that both emphasized her natural features and glammed her look up. The application looked to include foundation, pink blush, highlighter, shimmering eyeshadow, mascara, eyeliner, a light pink lipstick, and sculpted eyebrows. However, it was her enviable physique that stood out in the snapshot, as she showcased her figure in a revealing, and stylish ensemble.

Up top, the model opted for a short-sleeved black blouse. The garment left little to the imagination as it tightly hugged her full-figured assets. Its plunging neckline further exposed an ample amount of cleavage.

Daniella paired the top with a plaid miniskirt that also did not provide a lot of coverage as it showed off her thighs. As the skirt was very form-fitting, it also highlighted the beauty’s curvaceous hips, meanwhile, its high-waisted design drew eyes towards her slim core.

The model finished the look off with a black headband that kept her hair away from her face, and thigh-high black socks that added a Catholic schoolgirl vibe to the outfit.

Daniella did not provide a geotag in the post, but shared a lengthy message — which was written in Spanish — with her fans in the caption, radiating positivity and generosity, before finishing it off with a “stay home” hashtag.

The image received a lot of support from fans quickly, accumulating as many as 37,000 likes in just the first hour after going live. Additionally, more than 175 followers quickly took to the comments section to praise Daniella on her outfit, her figure, and her looks.

“Beautiful,” one user wrote.

“Looking so pretty,” added a second fan.

“Precious,” chimed in a third admirer in Spanish.

“Tremendous beauty,” a fourth individual proclaimed.

Daniella has posted a number of eye-catching snapshots on her Instagram account lately. Just on May 11, she wowed her followers after sharing an image in which she sported a tiny pink bandeau top and denim shorts, per The Inquisitr. That post accumulated more than 96,000 likes.