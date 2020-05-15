‘General Hospital’ Encore Friday Preview: Mike Takes A Walk Down Memory Lane

ABC is airing another encore episode of General Hospital on Friday, May 15, and this one will bring back some sweet memories for long-time fans. This upcoming show happens to be jam-packed with special moments since it was originally created as an anniversary tribute.

According to SheKnows Soaps, the encore episode airing on Friday was originally broadcast on March 30, 2018. This was to celebrate the 55th anniversary of the iconic soap and the sneak peek shared on Twitter gives viewers a sense of what to expect.

At the time, Soap Central detailed that this episode focused heavily on Mike Corbin. Mike’s son, Sonny Corinthos, put together a special walk down memory lane, and viewers will see Michael Corinthos and Dante Falconeri involved in this too.

The four men will head to the Metro Court, which Sonny decorated to look like Luke Spencer’s old club. Numerous people connected to Mike appeared, everybody dressed up for an extravagant affair, as Mike ran the club.

Dr. Kevin Collins appeared as Sonny watched his dad reliving a good time from his old life. This will have been Kevin’s idea, and he talked about how that this type of nostalgic immersion therapy could be helpful to bring back memories and feed the soul.

This party included many of Port Charles’ most notable figures. During this encore showing, viewers will see Bobbie, Scott, Monica, Mac, Felicia, and Lucy, along with some flashbacks to their earlier escapades. There were even some flashbacks involving Luke and plenty of references to older storylines.

Pulling in this episode as an encore is certainly timely. This week, General Hospital viewers watched as Mike’s struggle with Alzheimer’s took him further and further away from his loved ones and his memories.

Sonny struggled to make decisions regarding his father’s care, wishing that Mike could tell his son what his wishes were. Unfortunately, Mike’s condition has deteriorated too far to make that likely.

For now, Mike has been staying at Turning Woods and Sonny has been relying on a number of trusted people like Elizabeth to guide him through what to do. General Hospital spoilers have not revealed anything specific regarding how much longer Mike has before he passes away. Unfortunately, it appears that the time is coming relatively soon and it’s clear that Sonny is not ready to face this reality.

Viewers will get four new episodes during the week of May 18, airing Monday through Thursday. Beginning on Friday, for the foreseeable future, ABC will be running all reruns. This is happening because of the filming hiatus in California amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Sadly, it looks as if fans will be left hanging on Mike’s fate for a while. However, Friday’s encore show will provide a look back at some emotional moments of Mike’s journey over the past couple of years.