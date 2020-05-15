Medical Journal Calls On Americans To Replace Donald Trump Over COVID-19 Response

A widely respected British medical journal called on Americans to replace President Donald Trump in the upcoming election, due to his COVID-19 response.

The unsigned editorial in The Lancet criticized the president and his administration for not giving more credence to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in a move that was branded dangerous for the United States and the world.

“Americans must put a president in the White House come January, 2021, who will understand that public health should not be guided by partisan politics.”

The president declared a nationwide state of emergency March 13 and two months later there have been 1.4 million cases of COVID-19 in the United States and an estimated 86,000 deaths, according to a Johns Hopkins University tracker.

According to The Lancet editorial, one of the reasons for the virus’ spread is due to the CDC’s role being minimized which caused it to become “an ineffective and nominal adviser in the response to contain the spread of the virus.”

The Journal outlined the CDC’s previous work with the World Health Organization and highlighted it’s role in the discovery of new viruses and the tests needed to detect them.

According to the editorial Republican administrations have traditionally “resisted” urging for additional funding to the CDC, and the Trump administration has been no exception. Since taking office the Trump administration has reduced the CDC’s staff and recalled officers from China in the summer of 2019.

“There is no doubt that the CDC has made mistakes, especially on testing in the early stages of the pandemic,” The Lancet admitted, but went on to explain the reason for the CDC’s COVID-19 testing problems.

“The agency was so convinced that it had contained the virus that it retained control of all diagnostic testing.”

Despite their early missteps, the editorial admonished that “marginalising and hobbling” the agency isn’t the answer.

“The Administration is obsessed with magic bullets—vaccines, new medicines, or a hope that the virus will simply disappear.”

According to the editorial, a strong CDC is crucial to respond to domestic and international health threats and a president more understanding of that mission would likely bolster the CDC’s influence.

The president previously called out the agency for not doing more to streamline its testing process in the case of a pandemic.

For decades the @CDCgov looked at, and studied, its testing system, but did nothing about it. It would always be inadequate and slow for a large scale pandemic, but a pandemic would never happen, they hoped. President Obama made changes that only complicated things further….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 13, 2020

Trump frustrated many medical experts when he suggested that coronavirus testing is “overrated,” and pointed to the nation’s increased testing as the cause for the highest rates of COVID-19 occurrence as The Inquisitr previously reported. The United States has administered over 10 million coronavirus tests since the start of the outbreak.