Bri Teresi Shows Off Curves In Blue Lingerie While Posing In An Orchard

Bri Teresi showed off her curves in a new post on Instagram on Friday afternoon. The model shared a series of photos in which she rocked a navy blue lingerie set that left very little to the imagination as she posed in an orchard. In the caption, she asked fans to pick fruit with her.

The photos showed Bri standing on a dirt path. Behind her, a few trees could be seen in the grass. According to the post’s geotag, the photos were snapped in Auburn, California. It appeared to be a beautifully sunny day as the rays shone down on Bri and highlighted her tan skin. She looked ready to soak up every last drop of sunlight in her tiny lingerie.

Bri’s look included a silky, demi-cut bra with thick straps layered on top. The low-cut neckline did little to cover Bri’s busty chest, as her ample cleavage spilled out at the center. One of the straps ran horizontally beneath her bust and hugged her curvy waist closely.

The top cut off just below her chest, so her flat, toned tummy was on display. Bri paired the bra with a matching bottom made completely of straps and strings. Most of the fabric remained low on her waist to show off her abs, though two strings on the sides came up high above her hips and drew attention to her hourglass figure. Garter buckles attached to nude above-the-knee socks that hugged Bri’s lean legs.

Bri accessorized her outfit with a pair of gold hoop earrings. She also appeared to be sporting a full face of makeup, including what looked to be pink blush, gold eyeshadow, bright highlighter, and pink lipstick. She wore her medium-length blond hair down in messy waves.

The first photo showed Bri with one hip pushed out to the side in a way that further accentuated her figure. She tugged at her bra and leaned her head back, allowing the sun to wash over her face. The second shot was taken from the side, giving fans a view of Bri’s curvy hips and derriere as she looked down.

Bri’s post garnered more than 2,000 likes and nearly 100 comments in under an hour as fans left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

