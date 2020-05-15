Wendy Williams Says Mary-Kate Olsen’s Divorce Is ‘Good News,’ Thinks ‘She Looks Like His Daughter’

Williams wasn't afraid to weigh in on the details of Olsen's divorce.

Wendy Williams has never been one to hold back, and that was definitely true during her show on Friday. In that edition of Wendy at Home, the talk show host discussed Mary-Kate Olsen‘s recent divorce from Olivier Sarkozy, and went after the couple for their vast age difference, Us Weekly reported.

“Good news for Mary-Kate Olsen — she’s getting a divorce. Normally we don’t cheer for something like that. She had been dating this older man. He’s 50 … they were married for five years. … He’s so tall and she’s so short. He always looked like he was dating his daughter,” Williams said in the clip.

News broke earlier this week that Olsen, who’s 33, had filed an emergency petition so that her divorce could be finalized amid the pandemic. Olsen first tried to file for divorce on April 17, but was told at the time that courts in New York were only taking filings for essential and emergency matters.

The couple had been living together in a New York apartment since their marriage in 2015, but Olsen’s divorce filings suggests that Sarkozy ended their lease without her knowledge. He also gave her a deadline of May 18 to get her belongings out of the apartment. Olsen said that she requested an extension on the deadline until May 30, but didn’t get a response from Sarkozy. As a result, she filed the emergency petition to prevent him from destroying her property.

For her part, Williams doesn’t seem too sympathetic with Olsen’s plight.

“Olivier wants her stuff out of the apartment by Monday. She claims that she was just told about this, that he just let the lease run out. So in effect, I guess Mary-Kate will be homeless?” Williams said in a somewhat sarcastic tone.

While she may be homeless, Olsen is apparently confident that her finances will remain in tact. An insider told Us Weekly on Wednesday that her prenup is strong, and that her businesses and finances will remain in tact through the divorce.

Currently, Mary-Kate owns and operates two separate fashion labels called The Row and Elizabeth and James with her sister Ashley. Following their successful careers as child stars, the sisters have managed to leverage their fame into successful business ventures. Together, they have an estimated net worth of $500 million.

Mary-Kate has not appeared on screen since 2011’s Beastly, but her work in fashion landed her on Forbes list of 30 under 30 All-Star Alumni in 2017. Sarkozy is a successful banker, and prior to he divorce, the couple had managed to largely keep their relationship out of the spotlight.