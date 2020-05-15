Katie Bell Teases Bare Cleavage As Silky Robe Falls Over Her Shoulders

Katie Bell is no stranger to sharing sultry photos on social media. On Friday, the model continued to delight her Instagram fans with a set of steamy snapshots that saw her lowering her robe to tease her bare cleavage.

For the racy photoshoot, Katie wore a red silky robe loosely around her elbows. She appeared to be nude under the garment, flashing plenty of skin as she posed for the camera.

The first picture saw the model from a side angle which showed off her bare back. The robe hung loosely around her waist. She held her arm strategically over her breast in such a way that gave her fans a nice look at her side boob. A few pieces of her hair hung down the middle of her back, adding a seductive vibe to the snap. She looked over her shapely shoulder with a coquettish expression on her face.

Katie showed off more of the front of her body in the second image. She leaned forward while she wrapped her arm around her chest, barely covering the nipple on her breast. The robe was still around her waist, and it was slightly parted over her legs, teasing the bare skin on her toned thighs. She gave the camera with a sultry look with her lips parted.

Katie’s hair fell in big curls over one shoulder. Her makeup application included a skin-smoothing foundation, sculpted brows, smoky eye shadow, mascara, and blush on the apples of her cheeks. She also looked to be wearing a rose shade on her lips. She added some bling to the tantalizing look with a pair of sparkly, stud earrings.

Katie noted in the caption that the robe was from online retailer Fashion Nova.

Her fans loved the update, with more than 33,000 of them hitting the like button within an hour of her posting it.

“You always look the prettiest,” one admirer commented.

“You look so amazing in red,” a second Instagram user gushed.

“Look so dreamy and very pretty,” a third follower wrote.

“Katie you are so beautiful and sexy love you,” a fourth fan chimed in.

With her natural beauty and fabulous figure, Katie has a lot going for her. The model also seems to know how to rock just about any look. She also likes to flash some skin. Last month, she wowed her fans with a series of pictures that saw her looking spectacular while she posed nude in a tub.