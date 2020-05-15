Tamra Judge Believes She’ll Return To ‘RHOC’ For A Future Season After Chatting With Andy Cohen

Tamra Judge could be back as early as next year.

Tamra Judge is reportedly in talks to return to The Real Housewives of Orange County for a future season.

During a recent interview, the longtime reality star and mother of four revealed that after having a discussion with Bravo executive Andy Cohen, who also hosts the reunion specials for the series, she’s fairly certain that when it comes to her position on the show, fans will likely be seeing her again one day.

“[He] did contact me afterwards and just said, ‘You know what? They want to mix things up a little bit,” Tamra told Hollywood Life, according to a report shared on May 14. “[He said], ‘Take some time off, come back the following year.'”

According to Tamra, she knew that it wasn’t logical to think that she could have participated in 15th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County because she had too much going on in her life at the time when filming was getting underway earlier this year. As fans may know, Tamra has been caring for and supporting her kids after learning their father, her ex-husband Simon Barney, was suffering from stage three throat cancer.

“I couldn’t imagine partying and drinking and going out,” she explained.

Before she got the call from her producers offering her a part-time position on the 15th season, Tamra said the idea of being away from her kids to part with her co-stars wasn’t sitting well with her. So, after learning they didn’t want to include her in a full-time position, which she’d had since Season 3, she knew she didn’t want to participate at all.

As for her future with the series, Tamra said that while she isn’t sure yet whether she’ll actually be back next year, she said she’s open to the idea. That said, she’s not dwelling on her potential return.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Tamra recently opened up to Hollywood Life about a new show she is working on with her former Real Housewives of Orange County co-star, Vicki Gunvalson, which she claims will be moving forward “pretty soon.”

“If you get a knock on your door and it’s me and Vicki… It’s going to be a really fun show and I think it’s a great concept and can easily be franchised for other housewives in different cities,” Tamra explained.

Tamra did not reveal any details regarding where the new show, which she began filming in February, could potentially air.