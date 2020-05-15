Syd Wilder Squirts Mustard On A Hot Dog While Wearing Pink Lingerie: ‘Frisky Friday’

Syd Wilder went scantily clad in her most recent Instagram photo on Friday morning. The stunning model flashed her curves while getting “frisky” for the camera.

In the sexy snap, Syd looked smoking hot in a pink lingerie set. The skimpy bra boasted thin straps to showcase her toned arms and shoulders, as well as a low cut to flaunt her abundant cleavage.

The matching panties fit snugly around her tiny waist and curvy hips. The underwear also exposed her long, lean legs. Her flat tummy and rock hard abs were also on full display in the photo.

Syd posed in front of a stainless steel refrigerator while squirting mustard on a hot dog. She pushed her hip to the side and wore a silly expression on her face.

Syd wore her long, dark brown hair in a deep side part. She styled the locks in loose curly strands that fell down her back and rippled over her shoulder.

She also rocked a gorgeous makeup look for the shot. The glam look seemed to include thick lashes and black eyeliner, as well as smoky eye shadow and darkened brows.

Her bronzed skin appeared to be complemented with pink blush on her cheekbones and a shimmering highlighter on her forehead, nose, chin, and under eyes. She looked to complete the application with light pink lipstick.

Syd’s 927,000-plus followers went wild for the post. Fans clicked the like button more than 3,100 times within the first four hours after it was published to her account. Admirers also hit up the comments section with over 70 messages.

“An absolute sweetheart with a beautiful heart of gold,” one follower stated.

“looking super fit and sexy too,” another said.

“This has to be an “Oh my god, she’s STILL up” post because there’s no way that you are awake this early. Happy Frisky Friday beautiful soul,” a third comment read.

“Syd you are so funny and adorable. We love you girly,” a fourth social media user wrote.

The model doesn’t appear to have any qualms about putting her enviable curves on display in racy ensembles for her online snaps. She’s often seen rocking tiny bathing suits, scanty lingerie, and tight dresses.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Syd recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she posed in a black lingerie set and some thigh-high stockings. That post also proved to be a popular one. It has raked in more than 12,000 likes and over 160 messages to date.