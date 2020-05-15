Some German Movie Theaters Reopening Today

Moviegoers in certain parts of Germany who are tired of streaming will have a chance to get back to the cinemas. The country’s government has allowed theaters to reopen – under certain guidelines, starting May 15, Deadline reported. However, most theaters are staying closed during the COVID-19 pandemic

Hessen – a state in central Germany – is the first of all German regions to reopen their cinemas. Most of the 346 theaters look to stay closed, and those that open will be under some strict guidelines regarding seating and not spreading germs.

So far, two Hessen theaters have announced they’ll be reopening. Frankfurt’s five-screen Astor Film Lounge will be limiting capacity to 100 people per screening. They’ll be showing fairly recent international hits – including Bohemian Rhapsody and Knives Out. German films System Crasher and The Kangaroo Chronicles will also be shown – as well as classic selections. The first of those will be Breakfast At Tiffany’s.

Guests at the Astor Film Lounge will be required to wear a mask for admittance. This can be taken off upon seating. Viewers will also have to sit a certain distance from each other in order to prevent infection from spreading. They’ll also be given a complimentary drink, though the bar won’t be open.

Taunus’ Kronberger Lichtspiele is opening as well, but with more restrictions. The theater only has one screen with 181 seats, and capacity will be limited to 60 people. It also seems that only The Kangaroo Chronicles is being screened there at the moment.

Moviegoers at theater in Prague Gabriel Kuchta / Getty Images

While German theaters can reopen now, many of them aren’t doing until at least next month. For instance, independent theater group Cineplex won’t be reopening their theaters until at least June 4. With seating restrictions and a limit to what films can be shown – along with the continued health concerns, reopening theaters is a financial and safety decision.

The success of these openings may affect how soon other German theaters reopen – in Hessen and beyond. Germany is not the first European country to reopen its movie theaters. In Norway, 15 percent of theaters have open back up, with more theaters expected to follow.

Speaking with Deadline previously, Christine Berg – CEO of HDF Kino, the largest theater group in Germany – said July would be a likely month for theaters around the country reopening.

“We are optimistic that by the time we are able to open the movie theaters, the people will come back. Enjoying a movie in front of a big screen with a perfect sound is incomparable. But there’s no doubt that the current crisis is existential. We need more financial support by the state for every single movie theatre – whether small or big.”