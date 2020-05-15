Pregnant Ashlee Simpson Shares Video Of Gender Reveal That Upset Her Daughter

Jagger wasn't happy at first, but Ashlee said that her daughter eventually cheered up.

Ashlee Simpson shared a special family moment with her Instagram followers on Thursday, but her home video showed her daughter getting a little upset when she saw the blue filling inside of the pregnant singer’s gender reveal cake.

Ashlee announced that she was expecting her third child back in April. The 35-year-old “Pieces of Me” hitmaker and her husband, actor Evan Ross, have a 4-year-old daughter named Jagger, and Ashlee shares 11-year-old son Bronx with her ex, Pete Wentz. Both children participated in their mom’s gender reveal party by helping her cut into a colorful cake.

Ashlee was rocking a stylish maternity outfit for the big moment. It included a black floral-print peasant top. The shirt featured long sleeves, an empire waist, and a tie detail on the bust. Ashlee was wearing the blouse tucked into a pair of tight black jeans that showed off the curve of her baby bump.

Ashlee was wearing her blond hair down in natural-looking waves, and a single tiny braid hung down on the right side of her face. For her beauty look, she appeared to be sporting a smokey eye and a neutral lip.

Ashlee was standing between Bronx and Jagger. All that could be seen of Evan was his arm as he handed Ashlee a huge knife to use to cut the small cake in front of them. The cube-shaped dessert was covered with white fondant, and it was decorated with abstract splotches that were various shades of blue and pink.

Ashlee had the kids place their hands over hers to help her press the huge knife into the cake. They sliced it completely in half to reveal that the inside was full of blue sprinkles.

“It’s a boy!” Ashlee said as she grabbed a few of the sprinkles.

While everyone was clapping and cheering, Jagger was staring at the cake in a seeming state of disbelief. When she began to cry, Ashlee scooped her up to let her sob into her shoulder.

“Awwww did Jagger want a sister???” wrote celebrity hairstylist Riawna Capri in response to Ashlee’s video.

“Haha Jagger had us laughing,” Ashlee replied. “She thought for sure it was a baby sister but she’s excited now!”

However, Jagger’s initial reaction seemed to steal the show. Many of Ashlee’s followers commented on the little girl’s emotional response to seeing the cake’s blue filling.

“Her reaction had me dying, total shock,” wrote one fan.

“You clearly will need to have another one…looks like Jagger had her heart set on a girl!” another commenter remarked.

By the end of Ashlee’s video, Jagger’s tears did appear to be gone. She gave her mom a hug, and Ashlee kissed her on the cheek. However, Jagger made sure to let her mom know how she felt about getting another brother.

“I’m not excited,” she could be heard saying.