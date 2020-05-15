Bethany Lily April Shows Off Major Cleavage In Extremely Revealing Bodysuit

British beauty Bethany Lily April turned the heat up on social media after she posted a number of revealing snapshots of herself on Friday, May 15. The bombshell took to her Instagram account to share the new update with her 2.8 million followers, and it quickly grabbed their focus within minutes of going live.

The 23-year-old model snapped herself with her cellphone for the series, which consisted of three photos. Bethany took center stage, posing in what appeared to be a dressing room as there was a large lit-up mirror with an ample amount of makeup on the counter in front of her. She exuded a very sexy vibe as she switched between a number of sultry facial expressions and directed her glance towards her phone’s screen.

Her long blond hair, which featured some highlights, was styled in beautiful waves as it fell down her back and around her shoulders. Furthermore, Bethany appeared to be rocking a full face of makeup in the snapshot. The application looked to include foundation, blush, bronzer eyeliner, eyeshadow, a nude lipstick, and sculpted eyebrows. Still, it was her killer curves that demanded the most attention in the series, as she flaunted them in a revealing one-piece.

The bodysuit, which was black, was sleeveless and featured a high neckline. The garment left little to the imagination as it tightly hugged Bethany’s figure. Furthermore, the suit was designed with a very large cut-out right in the middle of the garment that flaunted Bethany’s voluptuous assets as it exposed more than an eyeful of cleavage.

Also on display was the model’s slim and flat core. The bodysuit further featured high-waisted briefs that also did not provide much coverage as they showed off Bethany’s curvaceous hips.

Bethany did not include a geotag in the post, but shared some exciting news with her followers in the post’s caption, stating that she would be in the “the Daily Star everyday” this next week.

The slideshow was instantly met with positivity and support from the model’s fans, amassing more than 17,000 likes in just the first half hour after going live. An additional 500 followers also took to the comments section to shower Bethany with compliments on her looks, her body, and her revealing outfit.

“Looking very beautiful and pretty,” one user commented.

“Flawless beauty, will def pick up a copy next week,” added a second fan.

“My God, Beth, you’re so beautiful,” a third admirer chimed in.

“Stunning,” complimented a fourth person.

Bethany has wowed in a number of Instagram posts this past week. Just on May 13, she shared a video of herself promoting Redline Energy that displayed her in a revealing workout ensemble, per The Inquisitr. That video has received more than 35,000 likes so far.