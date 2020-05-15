Sophie Dee Poses In A Vintage Car While Clad In Revealing Lingerie Set: ‘Wanna Come For A Ride With Me?’

Sophie Dee added another insanely sexy photo to her Instagram feed that showed her in skimpy attire that was enough to turn heads. The upload was posted to her page moments ago and has received a ton of attention from her 7.1 million fans.

The shot captured the model posed in the driver’s side of a vintage car. She did not indicate her location with a geotag, but she appeared to be in the middle of a desolate area. Sophie faced her backside to the camera as she lounged on a white and blue leather seat with the seatbelt fastened around her legs. The model appeared to be in good spirits and looked over her shoulder with a big smile.

Her afternoon ride called for a skimpy outfit in the form of a lingerie set. Her bra didn’t provide a ton of coverage and boasted deep armholes that flaunted massive amounts of sideboob. Its thin straps sat high on her shoulders and left her bronze arms and back on full display while the piece appeared to clasp in the back. The black color of the garment added another element of sexy to the already smoking hot look.

Sophie’s bottoms were a perfect match to her bra and did more showing that they did covering. The generous, high cut of the piece showed off killer stems, which were left entirely bare. Meanwhile, the back of the garment tucked into her perky backside and left her ample booty directly at the center of the photo. She completed her look with a pair of black sneakers with white soles.

The model opted to ditch any further accessories and let the scandalous outfit speak for itself. Sophie styled her brunette locks with an incredibly deep side part, and her curly mane rested on one side of her shoulders. As far as glam, the model had plenty and wore a bold application of makeup that brought out all of her striking features. Sophie appeared to have defined brows, and a layer of blush and highlighter to bring out her cheekbones. The model also appeared to wear a light pink gloss on her lips.

Fans have been loving the photo so far, and it’s earned over 19,000 double-taps and 580 comments.

“Beautiful! Tail! My Love!” one follower gushed with a series of flame and heart-eye emoji.

“You are seriously so hot! I love this vibe so much,” a second social media user added.

“Best picture I have ever seen… wow,” one more complimented alongside a trio of flames.