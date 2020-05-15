Kendall Jenner Opens Up About Her Anxiety And Recalls A Scary Panic Attack

Kendall Jenner shed some light on her mental health during a recent Good Morning America appearance.

According to E! News, Jenner joined designer Kenneth Cole for a virtual interview on the morning show. The two teamed up to support the Mental Health Coalition, an organization Cole launched in October 2019 to bring in influencers, nonprofits, businesses, brands and celebrities to speak about mental health. Everyday Health reported that Cole created the Mental Health Coalition to end the stigma surrounding mental illness.

During the interview, Jenner, 24, shared her own experience with anxiety. Those who face the disorder may have worries or fears that affect their daily lives. Before she learned of her mental illness, Jenner said she had a severe panic attack that scared both her and her mom, Kris Jenner.

“I was really, really young and I remember not being able to—feeling like I couldn’t breathe and venting to my mom and being like, ‘Mom, I feel like I can’t breathe. Something must be wrong,'” Jenner recalled. “And she, of course, took me to a bunch of doctors just to make sure that I was okay physically, and I was. No one ever told me that I had anxiety.”

After she was diagnosed with anxiety, Jenner said she thought she had control of the disorder. However, she admitted she still struggles with it in her adult life. She said her “crazy” panic attacks came back “completely full-on” several years ago. Through learning more about her condition, Jenner said she has found ways to manage it better while juggling her busy career. In addition to seeking help on her own, Jenner said working with Cole has helped her as well. She said she was “so ready to get involved” with an initiative that she relates to.

The runway model also opened up about her mental health struggles on social media. While promoting the Mental Health Coalition, Jenner admitted that the recent coronavirus pandemic has greatly affected her anxiety. Jenner is often away from her home for photoshoots, runway shows and appearances. However, she said staying at home with her thoughts has made her “a bit anxious” over the past few weeks. To combat the feelings, Jenner said she finds comfort in reading and meditation.

Jenner has also been vocal about how the media has affected her condition. As both a runway model and a member of the Kardashian-Jenner tribe, her notoriety isn’t always easy to manage. She is often in the headlines for her personal life. Most recently, she was romantically linked to NBA player Devin Booker. They were photographed together, and Jenner received negative feedback for dating another basketball player. Prior to Booker, Jenner had reportedly reconnected with ex and Philadelphia 76ers player Ben Simmons.