Erica Fett Shows Off Insane Body In Close-Up Bikini Video

American cosplay model Erica Fett gave fans a close-up view of her curvy body in a steamy bikini video shared to Instagram on Friday. The 32-year-old was clad in a skimpy tie-dye two-piece that she originally showcased on the platform in a photo posted last weekend, which saw her posing on her knees on the floor. This time around, the sizzling brunette showed off the swimsuit from a standing posture, shooting a selfie video that didn’t show her face but put all her voluptuous assets in the spotlight.

The short clip started out with a close-up of her bust, which seemed barely contained by the teeny halterneck top. Erica put her ample cleavage front and center, giving off sultry vibes as she played with her long hair. In addition to the plunging neckline, the small triangle top was very deep-cut on the sides, flashing a generous amount of sideboob. The camera panned down, showcasing her toned midriff and lingering on her lower body to offer a detailed look at the minuscule bikini bottoms.

The high-cut number had a tiny ruched front, one complete with a low-cut, scooped waistline, flaunting her hips, thighs, and sculpted tummy. The piece featured thin side straps that tied on her hips in large, loopy bows draping down her curves. Erica pressed her parted thighs closer together in a coquettish gesture, then slowly lifted the camera back towards her bosom, offering fans a peek up her top. The angle showed plenty of underboob, making the bikini showcase all the more hard to ignore.

The clip was a promotional post advertising a massive sale on the pastel swimsuit that Erica was wearing. Aside from her killer curves, which the string bikini had no trouble showcasing, her gorgeous tattoo collection was also on display to the delight of her fans. The upload appeared to be quite popular with her admirers, racking up 97,000 views and more than 35,300 likes in the first four hours of going live. In addition, followers left 524 messages on the post, wherein they showered the model with effusive praise.

Among the commenters was Australian tattoo model Vicky Aisha, who left three heart-eyes emoji. Other Instagram users were more loquacious, telling Erica that she looked “so hot” and that she was “a dream.”

“That’s [sic] bathing suit is gorgeous!” wrote one fan.

“Nice swimsuit but your face is the best part and its [sic] not in the video,” opined another, illustrating their feelings on the topic with a sad-face emoji.

“You are of an absurd beauty,” gushed a third person, ending with a trio of heart-eyes emoji.

In her caption, Erica asked followers if they liked how the bikini fit on her body.

“‘Fits’ is an interesting choice of wording…,” quipped one Instagrammer, adding a ROFL emoji.