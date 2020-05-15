Jessica Nigri Leaves Little To The Imagination In Skimpy Metallic Bikini

On Friday, May 15, American cosplay model Jessica Nigri shared a series of suggestive snaps with her 4 million Instagram followers.

In the tantalizing photos, the 30-year-old is seen posing outside on a sunny day with gorgeous green foliage and a fence in the background. She flaunted her fantastic figure in a skimpy gold-and-black string bikini that left little to the imagination. Her ample cleavage nearly spilled out of her tiny top. The two-piece also accentuated her toned midsection and curvaceous hips, much to the delight of her audience. She kept the sexy look simple and did not wear any accessories.

For the photo shoot, the Twitch streamer wore her ash-blond hair in a tousled style and enhanced her already gorgeous features with a full face of makeup. The striking application seemed to have included sculpted eyebrows, peach blush, highlighter, bright eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, voluminous lashes, and nude lip gloss.

The first image showed Jessica standing in what appears to be the shallow end of a pool. She tugged on the front of her bikini top, as she pulled on her bottoms. Jessica looked off into the distance, with her mouth slightly open. She altered her position for the following photo by turning her body slightly and placing both of her hands on the back of her head. She closed her eyes and pursed her lips.

In the caption, the social media sensation asked her followers to let her know which of the two photos did they prefer.

Many of her admirers were quick to share their opinions regarding the photo set in the comments section.

“Wow. Can’t like these photos enough. Definitely 2,” wrote a fan.

“I like the 2nd one. The look of relaxation and stress melting away is always beautiful to me,” added another Instagram user.

Some commenters revealed, however, that they had difficulty deciding a favorite image between the two pictures.

“Both because you look pretty cute and beautiful,” said a follower.

“@jessicanigri you simply [are] an amazing and perfect goddess in both of them: it’s [an] impossible choice, you’re really spectacular,” remarked a different devotee, adding a string of heart and heart-eye emoji to the comment.

The provocative post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 100,000 likes.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that the model has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her wearing risque ensembles.