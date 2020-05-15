Donald Trump’s Coronavirus Talk Compared To Other World Leaders In New Supercut

A new video from The Atlantic compared the things that President Donald Trump has said throughout the coronavirus pandemic compared with other world leaders like Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Chancellor Angela Merkel, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, President Emmanual Macron, and many others. The publication called the supercut “A Study in Leadership.”

The more than three-minute-long video from The Atlantic begins with Donald Trump’s late February rally speech, where he said that the coronavirus concern was the Democrat’s new hoax. Next, it showed Trump at a briefing noting that COVID-19 should be treated like the flu, and he stated that it was going to be fine. That cut contrasted with Trudeau explaining straightforwardly how the leadership in Canada would make reasoned decisions to keep Canadians safe.

Throughout the various clips, Trump had arguments with reporters. At one point, it showed the president reading that the United States Center for Disease Control recommended the voluntary use of cloth face coverings to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. Then he went off the prepared comments to reiterate that citizens did not have to wear a face covering, and he said he probably wouldn’t wear one. Meanwhile, other leaders urged citizens to work together for the good of their countries.

Today CNN reported that 100 health experts asked governors to mandate masks across the U.S. because the latest studies revealed that they help stop the spread of the virus — protecting the community from individuals who might be infected from spreading it before they are symptomatic. Later in the video, a reporter asked President Trump about not wearing a mask when he met with several veterans, who were in the high-risk category due to their ages, for a VE Day celebration. The president responded that he didn’t wear a mask because he was far away from them, and the wind was blowing in a direction that would keep “the plague” from reaching them.

At another point, President Trump announced plans to stop funding the World Health Organization amid the pandemic, which contrasted with Prime Minister Trudeau calling for international coordination to help stop the worldwide pandemic. Later a clip showed when Trump talked at length about the possibility of light or disinfectant therapies to help treat people who became ill. That contrasted with Trudeau explaining what the Canadian government was doing to help create vaccines and treatments for the coronavirus.

According to The Huffington Post, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson also downplayed the threat of the virus initially, but the supercut did not include any of his comments alongside Trump’s.