Gwen Singer Goes Topless Wearing Nothing But A Sheer Pink Skirt: ‘Freedom Lies In Being Bold’

Gwen Singer went scantily clad for her latest Instagram snap on Friday afternoon. The model let it all hang out while encouraging her followers to be bold.

In the sexy photo, Gwen went completely topless, sporting nothing but a sheer light pink skirt. The garment clung tightly around her tiny waist and accentuated her flat tummy and rock hard abs in the process.

Her bare chest and ample cleavage were also on full display in the post, as well as her long, lean legs. She accessorized the style with gold hoop earrings.

Gwen posed in front of a fireplace with her legs pressed firmly together and her hands grabbing at the back of her neck while her arms helped to hide her chest. She pushed her hip to the side and tiled her face away from the camera while wearing a seductive expression. In the background of the shot an emerald green chair and other home decor could be seen.

Gwen wore her long, dark hair in a deep side part. She styled the strands in flirty waves that fell down her back and brushed over the tops of her shoulders.

She also opted for a full face of makeup in the shot. The application seemingly consisted of a soft dusting of pink eye shadow and darkened brows, as well as thick lashes and black eyeliner.

She looked to give her face a warm glow using pink blush on the apples of her cheeks and a shimmering highlighter on her nose, chin, and forehead. She appeared to complete her face with dark pink lipstick on her plump pout.

Gwen’s over 1 million followers immediately began to respond to the photo, clicking the like button more than 5,800 times within the first 40 minutes after it was shared to her feed. Fans also left more than 120 messages in the comments section.

“You’re perfect in every way,” one follower declared.

“Every day you go up another level, beautiful,” another stated.

“Always so beautiful,” a third person wrote.

“Seeing you every day is pure heaven,” a fourth social media user gushed.

Gwen has proven that she’s not shy about flaunting her flawless figure in barely-there ensembles for her online snaps. She’s often spotted sporting sexy lingerie, tiny bathing suits, and skimpy tops.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Gwen delighted her followers earlier this week when she wore a strappy black bra and a matching g-string. To date, that photo has reeled in more than 31,000 likes and over 660 comments.