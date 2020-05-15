Cynthia Bailey Says Porsha Williams’ Receipts At The ‘RHOA’ Reunion Were Uneventful

Cynthia Bailey was unfazed by the information Porsha Williams delivered in part one of the Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion.

The first installment of the inaugural virtual reunion took place on Sunday, May 10. Although the cast members met virtually this year, they were still able to battle one another through a computer screen.

To begin the special, Bailey, Williams, Kenya Moore, NeNe Leakes, Kandi Burruss, Eva Marcille, Marlo Hampton, and Tanya Sam were all interviewed about their issues this season. Toward the end of the reunion, Williams decided to share her views on Bailey’s relationship with Moore. Viewers of RHOA will know Moore and Bailey are close friends on the show and have often referred to each other as sisters.

Although they appear to have a tight bond, Williams claims their friendship isn’t as sincere as it seems. She told Bailey at the reunion that she has “receipts” of Moore saying negative things about her through text. After host Andy Cohen asked to read Williams and Moore’s messages, she sent her screenshots to Cohen and Bailey. She neglected to share the messages with the audience or her cast members.

According to Madame Noire, Bailey said the information Williams had wasn’t enough to end her friendship with Moore. While speaking to Burruss on her YouTube show, Speak On It, the former model confirmed the comments Moore made had almost nothing to do with her. Instead, she claimed Moore was mostly discussing their friend and cast member Eva Marcille. Earlier in the season, the two bumped heads after Marcille didn’t attend Moore’s party for her daughter, Brooklyn. Before reading Williams’ messages, Bailey said she was skeptical when she received the information because of her and Moore’s close relationship.

“Well, initially I was just shocked that it even came up because number one, I can’t imagine that. First of all, if Kenya had something negative to say about me, I think Porsha would probably be about the last person she would vent to, to call or talk about me to,” Bailey said. “And the receipts that I got really, to be honest, were about Eva!”

Bailey also added that she was worried she wouldn’t be friends with Moore after seeing what she had to say. Although the two had several issues with one another this season, Moore vehemently denied saying anything negative about Bailey at the reunion. However, she and Leakes argued throughout several scenes. One of their screaming matches happened one minute into the special.