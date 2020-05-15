Brazilian ‘Playboy’ Model Alana Campos Shows Off Bikini Bod In Throwback From The Maldives

Alana Campos showed off her incredible figure to her nearly 600,000 Instagram fans on Thursday, May 14, with her most recent post. The Brazilian Playboy model took to the popular social media platform to share a series of throwback pictures of herself in a tiny bikini.

The first two photos of the slideshow captured Campos with her back to the camera as she stood in the crystal-clear waters of the ocean in the Malvinas, according to the geotag. Campos rocked a two-piece bathing suit in black made of a textured fabric. Her bikini bottoms included thin straps that tied on the side. Its thong-cut back bared her toned booty.

Her top also had the same thin straps, which tied behind her neck and back. The second photo revealed that the front boasted classic triangles. She had a bottle of tanning oil tucked under the bottom-left strap.

The last picture showed a close up of the product, indicating it was by Brazi Bronze, a brand she started and was getting ready to officially launch when the COVID-19 pandemic thwarted her plans. Campos used the caption to thank her fans for the support they have given her during this challenging time. She announced that they purchase a sample by clicking on the link in her bio.

In under a day, the photo attracted about 5,000 likes and nearly 200 comments. Instagram users took to the comments section to engage with her caption and to wish her the best of luck with her venture.

“Congrats on your product launch!!! [two heart-eyes emoji] I know it’s been so hard to build my company during Covid! Had to cancel so many plans but at least we can create a strategy for when this is over!” one user wrote.

“COVID-19 really screwed it up for many of us,” replied another fan.

“Wow! Fabulous babe. Paradise memories,” a third user chimed in.

“I’m glad that you’re staying positive and making the best of the situation, and that it’s seeing results! Hope things continue moving in the right direction!” added a fourth fan.

Campos has been filling her Instagram feed with photos from older trips during the lockdown. She previously posted a photo in which she rocked an all black one-piece swimsuit taken in Oahu, Hawaii, as per the geotag, as The Inquisitr has written. The ensemble boasted low-cut sides that exposed quite a bit of her sideboob, as well as thick straps placed over her shoulders. She blocked the front of the suit from view with her hand.