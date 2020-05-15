‘DWTS’ Star Lindsay Arnold Shares Adorable Video Highlighting Pregnancy Reveals To Her Loved Ones

Earlier this week, Dancing with the Stars pro Lindsay Arnold revealed that she is pregnant with her first child. In a new Instagram post, Lindsay shared a video that showed her sharing this big news with her loved ones over the past few weeks.

Lindsay and her husband Sam Cusick just shared the news with DWTS fans this week. However, this new video that the dancer posted to Instagram on Thursday details that a number of her loved ones have known for a little bit longer.

The adorable video shows Lindsay telling her parents when she was just six weeks into her pregnancy. She held up a baby onesie and there were big cheers.

Next came another big reveal when Lindsay was eight weeks pregnant. She shared the news with her sisters, all of whom went crazy. The ladies were sitting together on a couch with their mom when Lindsay told them she was pregnant and there were screams and cheers.

It looks like Lindsay managed to keep her pregnancy news under wraps for another four weeks after that. Then, she told a number of her Dancing with the Stars besties about the baby and their reactions were priceless.

The first in this compilation showed Jenna Johnson, a DWTS pro who has been friends with Lindsay since childhood. After Jenna came Sasha Farber and Emma Slater, and it seems that he sensed that this call was going to reveal big news like this.

Sharna Burgess’ big reaction was revealed next, then came a call with Lindsay’s former DWTS partner Jordan Fisher as he was with his actress fiancee Ellie Woods. Naturally, all of the reactions were joyful and loving.

The video received a lot of love on Lindsay’s Instagram page. In less than 18 hours, the clip had already been watched more than 330,000 times. Almost 1,400 comments were posted as well, and several of her Dancing with the Stars co-stars commented about their reactions.

“Just cried again. I love this SOOOOOO much. One of the greatest FaceTimes I’ve ever received!!!!! I LOVE YOU,” wrote Jenna.

“I cannot watch this enough times I love you so so much!!! Crying and can’t wait to hug you,” Sharna wrote.

“ahhh!! So happy for you! You are going to be the best (and cutest) mama!” wrote The Bachelorette Hannah Brown, who got to know Lindsay when competing and winning the show last fall.

“I felt your energy and I knew it!!!!!” wrote Sasha.

Lindsay posted a longer version of the video to the YouTube page she and her sisters have created. That video showed the full reveal to Lindsay’s parents, sisters, and friends and she noted that she learned she was pregnant while doing the DWTS tour earlier this year.

The longer YouTube video also showed Lindsay sharing the news with Witney Carson, another Dancing with the Stars pro and a childhood friend. Even though some people had come to suspect that Lindsay was pregnant, the reactions were big and there were tears all-around.