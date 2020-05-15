Jenna Bush Hager And Michelle Obama Surprise Students With A Virtual Prom Featuring Special Guests

During the 'Today Show' Jenna Bush Hager surprised a group of students with Michelle Obama during a video chat session.

During the Today Show on Friday, Jenna Bush Hager surprised a group of students with a virtual appearance from Michelle Obama. The former first lady came on the show to announce her plan of a virtual prom she is working on in collaboration with MTV. The virtual prom will be not only for those select students but for those across the country, according to Today.

Michelle happens to be the co-chair of the organization When We All Vote, a non-partisan group intended to encourage as many people as possible to register to vote. The organization recently partnered up with MTV for a 2020 Prom Challenge. The goal of the challenge was to find 20 different high schools that implement special programs to encourage registering to vote. The plan was that these schools would then be rewarded with funding for their own proms. Of course, with the pandemic the plan changed as proms everywhere were cancelled.

Students from each of the winning schools were brought onto the Today Show virtually to speak to Jenna about the importance of voting. However, what they didn’t expect was that they would also be hearing from Michelle herself.

“Please welcome, Mrs. Obama!” Jenna said suddenly.

Each student appeared shocked as the former first lady appeared on the screen.

The former first lady was able to sympathize with the students regarding the challenges of adjusting to virtual school and the fact that they had to miss out on a lot of special activities.

“I’m just blown away by your commitment and your focus and the level of articulation you’re showing on this issue. I know this has been a tough time for you guys. I know you’re feeling a lot of stress right now,” she said.

It was then that she revealed that she is working on a virtual prom to help make up for the many proms that have been cancelled.

“This is going to be amazing. This isn’t just going to be any old prom. We all — at MTV, my team — we called a lot of our friends, and so we’re going to have a lot of special guests and performances and a lot of surprises. So this is going to be off the hook,” she explained.

The prom will take place on May 22.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, former President Barack Obama and Michelle have been stepping up to help others throughout the pandemic. They have even been doing online storytimes for children.