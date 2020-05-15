Tina Knowles-Lawson Sets The Record Straight: ‘They Didn’t Get Their Dance Moves From Me’

Tina Knowles-Lawson wanted to make sure everyone knew exactly where her daughters truly got their dance moves from. In an Instagram video posted on Thursday, May 15, Beyoncé’s mom created a new dance to her latest hit feature, “Savage (Remix).”

Beyoncé guest appeared on Megan Thee Stallion’s latest single “Savage” off her 2020 studio album, Suga. Of course, the mother of two wanted to support her daughter by dancing to the chart-topping remix.

While there was already an official trending TikTok dance to the catchy tune, Knowles-Lawson made her own routine to go with the song — because who would really tell Ms. Tina otherwise?

In the video, the internationally-known clothing designer stood in an all black outfit and fairly empty room as she swayed to the Houston, Texas anthem. As she danced adorably to Beyoncé’s raunchy verse, she got closer into the camera when the song gets to her name.

“Please don’t get me hyped, write my name in ice / Can’t argue with the lazy b*tches, I just raised my price / I’m a boss, I’m a leader, I pull up in my two-seater /

And my momma was a savage, n*gga, got this sh*t from Tina,” the 38-year-old singer rapped.

While Beyoncé and Megan Thee Stallion fans (jointly name “Me, Myself, and Ah!”) loved the namedrop, Knowles-Lawson said the daughters’ amazing dance skills came from their father.

“Haaaa!!! Yeah i know they didn’t get their dance moves from me!! They got em from their daddy! its okay i still like to dance!!!!!” read the funny Instagram caption, which included a stream of crying laughing and red heart emoji.

Knowles-Lawson’s fun dance video was well received by her 2.4 million Instagram followers. With over 400,000 views and over 10,000 comments, followers praised Ms. Tina for her own “classy, bougie, ratchet” dance moves.

The comment section was flooded with loyal fans and some of the biggest names in Hollywood and music who gushed over her beauty and snatched body.

“You better werk!” commented actress Octavia Spencer.

“OMGGG YESSSSS MAMA TINA!!!!! PEOPLE WISH THEY LOOKED THIS GOOD!!” exclaimed another Instagram user.

Billboard reported the remix jumped to No. 1 on the Billboard Streaming Songs chart, according to Nielsen Music/MRC Data, making the the first No. 1 grab for the 25-year-old semi-newcomer Megan Thee Stallion and a third win for Queen Bey.

Outside of joining in on the latest dance trends, Ms. Knowles-Lawson partnered with her daughter’s foundation, Beygood, initiative to getting more COVID-19 testing to the Houston area, per The Inquisitr.