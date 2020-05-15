’90 Day Fiancé’ Spoilers: Here’s What Really Happened Between David Murphy And His Girlfriend Lana

This season of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days introduced viewers to David Murphy and his online girlfriend, Lana, and here’s what really happened between the pair, according to a report from Screen Rant.

Based on recently revealed spoilers from leaked footage of the upcoming reunion special, it looks like David finally asked Lana to marry him but the couple’s engagement didn’t last very long. After saying yes, Lana ended up changing her mind and dumping the man she previously claimed she wanted to marry. This doesn’t come as much of a surprise to fans of the show, as it was initially believed that Lana had been a catfish set on extorting David for everything he was worth. Fans of the show were convinced Lana had been using David for money and gifts, but the man blames TLC for editing the footage to make it seem like he was being duped.

David went on to explain that the network did not represent him well. He said TLC painted him as a desperate older man looking for an attractive young woman to be his bride when that simply wasn’t the case. When asked about his feelings about Lana talking to other men during their relationship, he said he understood because he had also been entertaining other women. He also said he accepted the fact that Lana did not speak to him outside of the site because it wasn’t allowed and she could have been banned for engaging in offline conversations.

As for Lana, when the show’s producers asked about how she felt regarding her relationship with David, she said she thought he was a soulmate of some sort. The producers also questioned her about how much David has spent on her throughout their relationship, but she refused to address the question.

This season of Before the 90 Days seems to have a prevalent theme of older Americans looking for love in foreign countries, and unfortunately, David wasn’t the only one to get dumped this time around.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, 54-year-old Ed Brown was also dumped by his much younger girlfriend, Rosemarie, after revealing that he did not want to have children with her. Throughout their online courtship, Rose made it clear that she wanted to give her son a sibling, but Ed did not break the news to the 23-year-old until he arrived in her country. Rose said the confession was the last straw and she refused to forgive Ed for his betrayal.