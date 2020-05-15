Ana Cheri Flaunts Fantastic Figure In Revealing Activewear

On Friday, May 15, American model Ana Cheri shared a stunning snap with her 12.5 million Instagram followers.

The picture shows the former Playboy Playmate standing outside on a brick pathway. Ana turned her body slightly away from the photographer, flaunting her curvaceous side profile. She leaned against a white wall while bending one of her knees. The Instagram star lifted up her chin and closed her eyes, as she smiled with her mouth open.

The 33-year-old sizzled in a marble-patterned sports bra and a pair of pink high-waisted leggings from her own clothing company, Cheri Fit. The revealing activewear showcased her ample cleavage, toned midsection, and perky derriere, much to the delight of her audience. Ana finished off the sporty look with black-and-white tennis shoes and her sparkling wedding ring set.

For the photo, the brunette bombshell pulled back her curled hair in a ponytail with loose pieces framing her face. She seemingly opted to wear a minimal amount of makeup, allowing her natural beauty to shine. She appeared to have applied highlighter to her cheekbones, making her skin look absolutely radiant. Her makeup also seemed to feature sculpted eyebrows and a few swipes of mascara.

In the caption, the social media sensation encouraged her followers to visit the Cheri Fit Instagram account for “IG Live workouts” that occur once a week.

Many of Ana’s admirers flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments.

“@anacheri looks very gorgeous and beautiful,” gushed a fan, adding a trail of fire emoji to the comment.

“[You’re] so cute girl,” added a different devotee.

“OMG… you are beautiful” said another follower.

“You have a [s]pectacular body,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, appeared to be rendered speechless by the photo and instead, left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

Ana engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments. The post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 20,000 likes.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that the digital influencer has flaunted her amazing assets on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to upload racy content that sometimes pushes the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity. Earlier this week, she drove fans wild by uploading a picture, in which she wore a skimpy orange bikini. That provocative post has been liked over 200,000 times since it was shared.