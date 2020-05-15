Nikki Bella Opens Up About Why It Was So Important For Her To Reveal She Was Raped In New Memoir

The former wrestling star said that people need to hear these kinds of stories.

Nikki Bella is opening up about her decision to reveal that she was raped by two different boys when she was 15. In a new interview with HollywoodLife, the former wrestling star said that the incidents, which she details in her new memoir, Incomparable, were the hardest part of the book for her to write. Nikki co-authored the book with her sister Brie.

She said the stories were also hard to discuss with her family, but she was ultimately inspired by her fans to share them.

“We’ve become so close with [the Bella Army], and so intimate. When the Me Too movement also came out, it gave me the strength and courage [to know] that people need to hear these stories,” Nikki said.

Nikki said that when she was younger, things like rape and sexual assault weren’t openly discussed, which is why she kept the stories hidden for so long. She said that the Me Too movement has inspired her, and given women a voice and a place to go for help.

“There are going to be women like me that hold onto it for 20 years with all this blame and guilt and shame, and, honestly, I don’t want the girls that follow me and look up to me [to have that] if it happens to them. I don’t want them to hold onto it like I have,” Nikki said in the interview.

When the book was first released on May 5, Nikki said that she found it emotional to see her name along with the word “rape” in headlines. Now, though, she’s happy that the stories are out there and she hopes that they make a difference.

Both Nikki and Brie wanted the book to be as honest as possible. They wanted those who read it to take something away from it that they could apply to their own lives. Nikki said that she wants victims who read the book to become survivors who can take control of their own narratives.

In addition to the memoir, both Nikki and Brie are also pregnant. Brie is expecting her second child, while Nikki is expecting her first. In speaking with HollywoodLife, the sisters said that they’re both having trouble landing on names for their new arrivals. Brie explained that her baby’s name has to start with a ‘B’, because her husband Daniel Bryan, whose real name is Bryan Lloyd Danielson, has a family filled with ‘B’ names. For Nikki, who’s engaged to Artem Chigvintzev, her main concern is finding a name that goes with a Russian last name.