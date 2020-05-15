Dominican Fitness Model Rosa Acosta Flaunts Major Curves In Skimpy Bikini

Rosa Acosta sent temperatures soaring on Friday, May 15, when she took to her Instagram account to post a snapshot of herself clad in a racy bikini that put her curves front and center.

The photo showed the Dominican fitness trainer and model posing for the camera against a blank wall. Acosta stood in front of a stylish chair featuring green leaf print against light pink velvet. Next to her was a plant with large leaves, which is something that makes her happy, along with her dog and the sun, as she told her fans in the caption.

Acosta kicked her hips to the right as she stood with her legs together, helping to accentuate the natural curves of her lower body. She placed her left hand behind her head, which was tilted back. Her eyes were closed and she allowed her lips to hang slightly open, for an introspective and seductive expression.

Acosta rocked a two-piece bathing suit in a baby pink tone that matched the chair behind her. The top boasted tie-up front with thick straps that dangled onto her chest. It included an underwire structure for support, though there was a gap between the wire and the bodice that showed off quite a bit of underboob.

She teamed it with a pair of matching bottoms with medium straps that Acosta wore pulled high on her sides, baring her voluptuous hips. She revealed that her bikini was from CossaMia, a brand she partnered up with to create a collection titled Body by Rosa Acosta.

Acosta wore her raven hair in a middle part and styled down in curls that reached all the way to her hips.

Within the first half hour, the photo has attracted more than 1,700 likes and over 50 comments, suggesting it will continue to rake in interactions. Her fans took to the comments section to leave a trail of emoji and remarks that complimented her on her beauty and outfit.

“Hey pretty lady,” one user wrote.

“You are one fine looking woman,” replied another fan.

“You look happy,” a third user chimed in.

“Damn Rosa your on fire,” added a fourth fan.

Acosta has been on a roll this week, teasing her fans with different photos in which her curves took center stage. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she posted another photo yesterday that saw her striking a sexy pose against a colorful background boasting a tropical print as she rocked a racy mini dress. The garment had a snakeskin print in shiny tones of brown with orange accents. It featured a one-shoulder design and massive hip-high slit that revealed she didn’t wear underwear.