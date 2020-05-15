CJ Sparxx Lets It All Hang Out While Wearing A Teeny Tiny Metallic Bikini

CJ Sparxx let it all hang out in a racy new Instagram post on Thursday night. The model flashed all of her enviable curves as she enjoyed a day by the pool.

In the sexy shots, CJ looked like a total smokeshow while wearing a teeny tiny blue metallic bikini. The skimpy top did little to cover her massive cleavage. The garment also showcased her toned arms and shoulders.

The barely-there thong bikini bottoms rested high on her curvy hips and accentuated her tiny waist while exposing her round booty. CJ’s long, lean legs, flat tummy, and killer abs were also on full display in the suit. She accessorized the style with a reflective visor around her head and a gold bracelet on her wrist.

In the first photo, CJ stood in front of the pool with her back arched and her head towards the sky while she soaked up some sun. She had both of her hands up to her face and wore a sultry expression.

In the second shot, she posed with her backside towards the camera while tugging on her bikini bottoms. In the background of the pics tons of green foliage and blue sky were visible.

CJ wore her long, dark hair pulled back into a messy bun behind her head. She also opted for a natural makeup look. The application appeared to include long lashes and pink eye shadow, as well as sculpted brows. She also seemed to added highlighter to her nose, chin, and under eyes and complete the look with pink blush and glossy lips.

CJ’s 858,000-plus followers didn’t hesitate to share their approval of the post. The photos raked in more than 14,000 likes within the first 15 hours after they were uploaded. Fans also rushed to the comments section to leave over 330 messages.

“Incredibly gorgeous babe,” one follower wrote.

“That bikini is almost uncensored now. Not that there’s anything wrong with that,” another stated.

“That is a perfect outfit for you,” remarked a third social media user.

“Absolutely mind blowing,” a fourth comment read.

The model is known for rocking racy looks in her online snaps. She’s often seen sporting sexy bathing suits, skintight workout gear, and skimpy lingerie for her photos.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, CJ piqued the attention of her fans just last week when she posed in nothing but a pair of white panties and an open see-through top. To date, that post has reeled in more than 15,000 likes and over 350 comments.